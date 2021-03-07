3 safest landing spots with a good amount of loot in Free Fire's Purgatory map

Pushing ranks in Free Fire has always been one of the most intriguing parts of the game, and players are always on their toes to achieve the maximum rank tier to prove their credibility in the game.

Purgatory is one of the major battle royale maps in Free Fire, and players often like to play in this particular arena for rank pushing. However, rank pushing means playing safe, staying low-key, and achieving an optimum loot to enhance survival chances.

This article will share a few of the Purgatory map locations safe to land and have a decent amount of loot to make it to the end.

Three safest landing spots in Free Fire's Purgatory map with sufficient loot

Before listing the locations, it is important to note that the 'Safe' criteria depends on the map's flight path. Also, safe places obviously do not have a high amount of loot but a decent amount sufficient for the rest of the game.

These locations are listed based on the generalized path of the flight. Keeping these criteria in mind, here are some of the safest locations in Purgatory to land:

#1 Crossroads

Crossroads in Purgatory (Image via Free Fire)

Crossroads is a less populated place on the low ground for moderate loot. It is located on the NorthWest side of the map. The location has some trailers and small houses to explore, most of which have been through the commonly passed-by roads since they are linked to roads that traverse the whole map. It's very spacious and safe to land, but the loot is not always so decent.

#2 Mt. Villa

Mt. Villa in Purgatory (Image via Free Fire)

Mt. Villa comparatively features the lowest loot among other locations on the map but is very safe to land because of the smaller crowds. The area is located at the extreme South West corner of the map and has very few buildings and houses. The location may not have sufficient loot for the whole squad, but it will provide a decent loot for one or two players.

#3 Quarry

Quarry in Purgatory (Image via Free Fire)

The Quarry is a less populated place on the South Western side of Purgatory with average loot. Moreover, distinguished by its warehouses and typical buildings, this area is a spot for good loot. This will provide a decent amount of loot for the squad and be most optimal for one or two players.

