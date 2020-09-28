Free Fire is a competitive game in which the players desire to reach the highest in-game tiers. Finding weapons and equipment is one of the key aspects that should be kept in mind if you want to survive for a longer ti.

In every battle royale game, weapon loot is unevenly distributed across the map. But there are several places where the players can find everything they'll need to survive in a match. Many players are always on the lookout for the best places to land on the Purgatory map.

In this article, we discuss the best places to land on the Purgatory map.

Free Fire: Best places to land on the Purgatory map

#1 Brasilia

Brasilia in Free Fire

Brasilia is a hot-drop location on the Purgatory map. It consists of several buildings where the players can find all the necessary weapons and equipment. Also, there are numerous ropeways that the players can use to rotate across the map.

#2 Marbleworks

Marbleworks in Free Fire

Marbleworks is another popular place where several players prefer to land. It is one of the largest locations on the map, and users will be able to find an abundance of loot when they land here. The players will have to cross a bridge to reach other parts of the map, which might be tricky at times.

#3 Forge

Forge in Free Fire

Forge is one of the most underrated drop locations, and it'll be easy for users to find loot for every member of their squad when they land here. As it is present in the corner of the map, only a few players will land here. Also, they'll be able to find a vehicle, which they can use to use later to rotate around the map.

There are other places on Purgatory map, like Fields and Lumber Mill, where the players can drop as well.

