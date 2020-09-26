After the success of the Free Fire OB23 Update (3VOLUTION), the game's developers have brought in the next iteration – OB24 (Booyah Day).

The Booyah Day patch hit the servers a few days ago and brought in several new changes including two new guns, a new spawn island and more.

Players can now download the latest version of the game and try out the new features. They can do so directly via Google Play Store or by using the APK file of the game. This article provides you with the APK file of the Free Fire latest update (Booyah Day).

How to download new Booyah Day version of Free Fire: APK download link

To successfully download and run the game, players will require both the APK and OBB files of the game. Here are the links to both of them:

APK File: Click here

OBB File: Click here

Players can then follow these steps to install the Booyah Day version of Free Fire:

Step 1: First, you would have to download the files from the links given above.

Step 2: After the download is complete, enable the 'Install from Unknown Sources' setting on your device if haven't done it already. You can enable it by following these steps: Settings > Safety and Privacy > Allow Installation from Unknown Sources.

Step 3: Next, install the APK file but do not open it yet.

Step 4: Rename the OBB file to 'main.2019112409.com.dts.freefireth' and paste it to Android/OBB/com.dts.freefireth (create a folder with this name if there isn't one)

(Note: If you don't rename the OBB file, the game will not work. Also, do not change the extension of the file)

Step 5: After the file is successfully copied, you can enjoy playing the Booyah Day version of Free Fire.

The size of the APK and OBB files are 45.1 MB and 551.57 MB, respectively. Therefore, you must ensure that there is sufficient storage space on your device.

