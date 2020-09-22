B2K’s Free Fire ID number, stats, K/D ratio and more

Content creation based on Free Fire has been on the rise courtesy of the massive audience that the battle royale sensation possesses. The immense popularity of the game has facilitated the emergence of online content creators, some of whom have become extremely popular among the masses. One such content creator is Born2Kill or B2K.

B2K is one of the most well-known Free Fire content creators right now. In this article, we take a look at his Free Fire ID number, stats, K/D ratio, and more.

Also Read: CarryMinati’s Free Fire ID number, stats, K/D ratio, and more

B2K’s Free Fire ID number

B2K’s Free Fire ID number is 320653047, and IGN is ‘B 2 K ✓ ✓ 5 M’. He is also the leader of the guild named IM-50-MEMBER.

B2K’s stats

Lifetime stats

Advertisement

Lifetime stats

Born2Kill has played a total of 7153 games and has won 1346 of them. This translates to a win rate of 18.8%. He has racked up a staggering 41636 kills at an outstanding K/D ratio of 7.17.

He has also featured in 2182 duo matches, out of which he has won 378. With 8589 kills, he has maintained a K/D ratio of 4.76. When it comes to the solo mode, he has played 1371 games and has won 168 of them.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

In the ranked mode, B2K is placed in the Diamond II-tier. He has played 1112 squad matches and has 138 Booyahs. He also notched 6281 kills with a K/D ratio of 6.45.

While he has played fewer duo and squad matches, in 102 duo matches, B2K has finished 1st eleven times. The content creator has only played 27 solo games and has killed over 120 enemies.

B2K’s setup

CPU - Intel i7-8750H @ 2.20Ghz

- Intel i7-8750H @ 2.20Ghz GPU - RTX 2080 Max-Q (8GB GDDR6 VRAM)

- RTX 2080 Max-Q (8GB GDDR6 VRAM) RAM - 24GB DDR4 (2,666MHz)

- 24GB DDR4 (2,666MHz) Hard Disk - 1TB M.2 PCIe x4 SSD

- 1TB M.2 PCIe x4 SSD Screen - 17.3-inch, Full HD

- 17.3-inch, Full HD Emulators - BlueStacks, Tencent (Gameloop)

B2K’s YouTube channel

The first video on B2K’s YouTube channel was posted in May 2019. Since then, he has uploaded a total of 262 videos. He currently boasts a subscriber count of around 4.75 million and has over 300 million views combined on his videos.

You can click here to visit his YouTube channel – ‘Born2Kill.’

He has a second channel called B2K, where he also uploads content related to Free Fire.

Also Read: Dev Alone's Free Fire ID number, stats, K/D ratio and more