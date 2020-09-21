Dev Alone's Free Fire ID number, stats, K/D ratio and more

Devendra Singh, aka Dev Alone, is one of the most popular Free Fire content creators. He is a handicapped Youtuber who has gained a lot of popularity courtesy of his amazing gaming skills. He currently boasts a subscriber count of over 831 thousand.

In this article, we discuss his ID number, stats, K/D ratio, and more

Dev Alone’s Free Fire ID number

Dev Alone’s Free Fire ID number is 279122300.

Dev Alone’s Stats

Lifetime Stats

Dev Alone has played 17563 games in the squad mode and has triumphed in 5980 games with a win ratio of 34.04%. He has secured 55640 kills with an amazing K/D ratio of 4.80 and an average damage of 1156 per match.

In the duo mode, he has 467 Booyahs in 2155 games, killing 6395 foes at an incredible K/D ratio of 3.79.

Dev has also played 1391 solo games and has emerged victorious in 200 of them. He has notched 4979 kills and maintained a K/D ratio of 4.18.

Ranked Stats

In the ongoing ranked season, Dev has played 372 squad matches and has won 94 games. He has racked up 1421 kills, maintaining a remarkable K/D ratio of 5.11.

When it comes to the duo mode, the famous YouTuber has won 3 games out of the 17 matches he has played, registering 51 kills with an impressive K/D ratio of 3.64.

He has also played 6 solo games, killing 20 enemies in those matches.

Dev Alone’s YouTube channel

Devendra started creating content on YouTube back in June 2019. Since then, he has posted and streamed quite regularly. He has uploaded 199 videos on his channel so far and has amassed over 30 million views.

You can click here to visit his YouTube channel.

He has also started a new channel called Dev Army but hasn’t uploaded any content on it yet.

Dev Alone’s social media accounts

Dev Alone is quite active on Instagram. You can click here to visit his profile.

He also has a discord server which you can join by clicking here.

