CarryMinati’s Free Fire ID number, stats, K/D ratio, and more

Ajey Nagar, aka CarryMinati, needs absolutely no introduction. He is arguably the most popular Indian content creator and runs a total of 2 channels, CarryMinati and CarryisLive. On his gaming channel, he frequently streams several games. The famous streamer has also played the renowned battle royale game, Free Fire, several times.

In this article, we discuss his Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, and more.

CarryMinati's Free Fire ID

CarryMinati's Free Fire ID is 1363851539, and IGN is Khoobsurat88.

Carryminati's stats

Lifetime stats

Lifetime statistics of CarryMinati in Free Fire.

CarryMinati has played only a single squad game, where he notched up one kill and inflicted a damage of 461(his average damage per match stat).

The YouTuber has also played ten solo games and triumphed in 2 of them, which translates to a win rate of 20%. He has racked up 47 kills with a sublime K/D ratio of 5.88, inflicting an average damage of 990 per match.

Carryminati hasn't played any ranked or clash squad matches.

His setup

In one of his live streams, he was seen playing Free Fire using the ASUS ROG Phone 3. You can watch the stream below:

(He played Free Fire for the first 50 minutes)

His PC setup is as follows:

Processor : Intel(R) Core(TM) i7-8086K CPU @ 4.00GHz

: Intel(R) Core(TM) i7-8086K CPU @ 4.00GHz Graphics Card : NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 TI

: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 TI RAM: 32 GB

His YouTube channels

As mentioned earlier, Ajey runs a total of 2 channels. On his primary channel, he has over 25.7 million subscribers and 1.81 billion views.

You can check out his channels by clicking the links below:

Carryminati: Click here

CarryisLive: Click here

His social media accounts

Carryminati is active on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.

Instagram: Click here

Facebook: Click here

Twitter: Click here

