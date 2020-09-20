Titanium Gamer’s Free Fire ID number, stats, K/D ratio and more

Free Fire has a broad audience across various streaming platforms, and this popularity has paved the way for the rise of content creation based on the game.

Yogi, aka Titanium Gamer, is a popular Indian Free Fire content creator and streamer. In this article, we discuss his Free Fire ID number, stats, K/D ratio and more.

Also Read: BlackPink Gaming's Free Fire ID number, stats, K/D ratio, and more

Titanium Gamer’s Free Fire ID number

Titanium Gamer’s Free Fire ID number is 256557979. He is also the guild leader of ★TITANIUM★.

Titanium Gamer’s stats

Lifetime stats

Advertisement

Lifetime stats

Yogi has played a total of 15000 squad games, winning 3739 of them. This translates to a win rate of 24.9%. He has racked up over 44000 thousand kills with a K/D ratio of 3.93.

He has also appeared in 1751 duo matches and killed 5375 enemies. When it comes to the solo mode, he has played 1051 games, killing 3565 enemies with a K/D ratio of 3.99.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

In the ongoing ranked season, Titanium Gamer is placed in the Gold III tier. He hasn’t played a lot of matches and has only featured in 26 squad matches, with 2 Booyahs. He hasn’t played any solo matches but has appeared in 3 duo matches in which he registered 7 kills.

Clash squad stats

Clash squad stats

Titanium Gamer is placed in the Heroic tier in Clash Squad. He has played 134 games and has 109 wins, translating to a fantastic win ratio of 81.3%. He has also maintained a KDA of 3.09.

Titanium Gamer’s YouTube channel

Titanium Gamer runs two YouTube channels- 'TITANIUM GAMER' and 'TITANIUM LIVE'. He started creating content on the primary channel back in October 2018. Since then, he has uploaded over 1142 videos. He has over 2.02 million subscribers on his first channel, with over 133 million views on his videos.

You can click here to visit his primary YouTube channel.

Titanium Gamer's social media accounts

Titanium Gamer is quite active on Instagram.

To visit his Instagram profile, click here.

He also has a discord server which you can join by clicking here.

Also Read: Raistar's Free Fire ID number, stats, K/D ratio, and more