Raistar's Free Fire ID number, stats, K/D ratio, and more

Raistar is a renowned Indian Free Fire content creator. The streamer is quite famous for the gameplay montages that he uploads on his YouTube channel. He boasts of a subscriber count of 1.55 million subscribers.

In this article, we discuss his Free Fire ID number, stats, K/D ratio, and more.

Raistar's Free Fire ID number

Raistar's Free Fire ID number is 12022250, and his IGN is ꧁•ᏒคᎥຮᴛαʀ࿐. He is a part of the guild, GyanGamingGG.

Raistar's stats

Lifetime stats

Raistar has played a total of 14205 squad matches and triumphed in 2542 of them, which translates to a sublime win rate of 17.89%. With over 48515 kills, he has maintained a remarkable K/D ratio of 4.16 and has inflicted an average damage of 1348 per match.

The YouTuber has also featured in 4439 duo matches, winning 705 of them. He has also notched up 14287 kills with an impressive K/D ratio of 3.83.

When it comes to the solo mode, the streamer has played 3457 matches and garnered 400 Booyahs with 10632 kills.

Ranked stats

In the ranked mode, Raistar is placed in the Platinum II-tier. He has played 195 squad matches and emerged victorious in 18 of them. He has also racked up 486 kills with a decent K/D ratio of 2.75.

The content creator hasn't played a lot of duo and solo matches.

His YouTube channel

Raistar started his journey on YouTube in December 2019. Since then, there has been no looking back for him. He has uploaded 26 videos on his channel and amassed a total of 27.6 million views.

You can click here to visit his YouTube channel.

His social media

Raistar is active on Instagram. You can click here to visit his profile

