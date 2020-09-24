Garena Free Fire has risen to prominence over the past few years. This game sees 50 players diving on to an island and fighting each other till there is one last person/team standing. And recently, there have been many links to popular Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff after his appearance in the Free Fire India Today League Finals trailer.

As a result, several websites and videos have claimed to provide the Free Fire ID of Tiger. For those who do not know, all such claims are fake, and his ID is not yet announce or public.

Tiger Shroff’s Free Fire ID number is not official as the actor’s account is still unconfirmed

Speculations about Tiger’s ID began ever since he appeared in the Free Fire India Today League Finals trailer alongside Hrithik Roshan in September, 2019.

You can watch the official trailer below:

As mentioned earlier, several websites have claimed to provide his official Free Fire ID number. These claims have left a lot of interested users and fans wondering about the renowned actors’ ID.

It is important to note that there has been no confirmation on whether Tiger has an official account in Free Fire or not. Therefore, all such claims are 100% fake and not credible, and they generally deceive users by showing a picture/video of a different players’ ID.

Several videos have even gone a step further and claimed to provide the Free Fire gameplay of Tiger, and these videos are also completely faux and bogus.

Conclusion

The actor hasn’t confirmed whether he has an account in the game or not. Therefore, the IDs surfacing on the internet are not official and fake. Players mustn’t waste their time looking for Tiger’s ID as no confirmed account has been announced.

