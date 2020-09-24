Amitbhai's Free Fire ID number, stats, K/D ratio, and more

Amit Sharma, also known as Amitbhai or Desi Gamers, is a renowned Free Fire content creator and streamer, with over 5.33 million subscribers on YouTube. In this article, we discuss his Free Fire ID number, stats, K/D ratio, and more.

Also Read: CarryMinati’s Free Fire ID number, stats, K/D ratio, and more

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID number

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID number is 206746194, and his in-game alias is AMITBHAI. He is also the leader of the guild, ‘SURVIVORS✰✰✰’

Amitbhai’s stats

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats

Advertisement

Amitbhai has played a total of 6742 squad matches and has triumphed in 1956 of them, which translates to a win rate of 29%. He has 17463 kills with an impressive K/D ratio of 3.65 and has dealt an average damage of 1103 per match.

When it comes to the duo mode, the popular content creator has played 3621 matches, winning 655. He has racked up 9258 kills, maintaining a K/D ratio of 3.12.

In the solo mode, he has played 2931 games and has won 240 of them. With 6335 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 2.35.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

In the ongoing ranked season, Desi Gamers is placed in the Diamond II tier. He has played 171 squad games and has won 21 of them, which translates to a win rate of 12.2%. He also killed 404 enemies and has a K/D ratio of 2.69.

Amit has played a fewer number of solo and duo matches. He was victorious in 5 of the 51 duo matches he has played. He also won 8 out of the 46 solo games he played.

Amitbhai’s YouTube channel

Amitbhai started his journey in content creation around a year ago. The first video on his channel was posted in October 2019. He has since uploaded a total of 695 videos and has amassed 584 million views combined.

You can click here to visit his YouTube channel

Amitbhai’s social media accounts

Amitbhai is active on Instagram and Facebook

To visit his Instagram profile, click here.

To visit his Facebook profile, click here.

He also has a Discord server which you can join by clicking here.

Also Read: B2K’s Free Fire ID number, stats, K/D ratio, and more