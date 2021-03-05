Dasha vs DJ Alok in Free Fire: Which character is better for Clash Squad mode?

Garena Free Fire characters play an important role in a match as they have special abilities that give players a significant advantage on the virtual battleground. Players can choose a Free Fire character based on their playstyle in the battle royale game.

This article compares two popular Free Fire characters, Dasha and DJ Alok, to determine who is the better choice for the Clash Squad mode in the game.

Note: This article reflects the writer’s view, and what may seem better to someone may not be the same for others.

Also Read: SK Sabir Boss vs. Munna Bhai Gaming: Who has better stats in Garena Free Fire?

Assessing the abilities of Dasha and DJ Alok in Free Fire

Dasha

Dasha in Free Fire

Dasha has a passive ability called Partying On. At its base level, this ability reduces the damage taken from falls by 30% and recovery time by 60%. It also lessens the rate of recoil build-up by 6% and reduces maximum recoil by 6%.

Advertisement

At the maximum level, these attributes are reduced by 50%, 80%, 10% and 10%, respectively.

DJ Alok

DJ Alok in Free Fire

DJ Alok has an active ability called Drop the Beat. At its base level, this ability creates a 5m aura that increases ally movement speed by 10% and restores 5 HP/second for 5 seconds.

At the highest level, the ability increases ally movement speed by 15% and restores HP by 5HP/s for 10 seconds.

Verdict

Based on their abilities, DJ Alok is a better choice for Clash Squad matches than Dasha.

Advertisement

While DJ Alok offers a constant healing source for players along with enhanced movement speed, Dasha's ability to reduce damage from falls is simply not as useful in the Clash Squad mode.

Also read: OP Vincenzo vs Syblus: Who has the better stats in Garena Free Fire?