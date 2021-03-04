SK Sabir Boss vs. Munna Bhai Gaming: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

The unparalleled growth of Free Fire and outstanding viewership have resulted in players taking up digital content creation and streaming. SK Sabir Boss is one of the eminent names in the Indian Free Fire community. He is popular among the players for his amazing gameplay.

Munna Bhai Gaming is also a viral Free Fire content creator on YouTube. He is a regular streamer and uploads videos in Telugu.

This article compares the stats of both the players in Garena Free Fire.

SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 55479535.

Lifetime stats

SK Sabir Boss has 9031 Booyahs in 27848 squad games, leading to a win ratio of 32.42%. He has 97873 frags with a K/D ratio of 5.20.

He has also participated in 3026 duo games and has triumphed in 623 of them, converting to a win rate of 20.58%. The YouTuber has 8241 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.43.

SK Sabir Boss has played 1616 solo games and has remained unbeaten in 142 of them, having a win rate of 8.78%. In the process, he has notched 3268 kills and has upheld a K/D ratio of 2.22.

Ranked stats

SK Sabir Boss has featured in 292 squad matches and has a win tally of 146 games, equating to a win rate of 50%. He has precisely 850 kills for a K/D ratio of 5.82.

The YouTuber has also played 23 duo matches and has won 12 of them, with a win ratio of 52.17%. He has accumulated 81 kills at a K/D ratio of 7.36.

Munna Bhai Gaming’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 402752655.

Lifetime stats

Munna Bhai Gaming has competed in 9385 squad games and has bettered his foes in 2730 of them, which comes down to a win ratio of 29.08%. He has notched 33500 kills and has retained a K/D ratio of 5.03.

The YouTuber has 2301 against his name and has stood victorious in 550 of them, corresponding to a win percentage of 23.90%. He has racked up 8340 kills with a K/D ratio of 4.76.

Munna Bhai Gaming has 3555 appearances in solo matches and has clinched 908 of them, which equals a win ratio of 25.54%. He has eliminated 15407 foes with a K/D ratio of 5.82.

Ranked stats

Munna Bhai Gaming has engaged in 70 squad games and has 47 wins with a win rate of 67.14%. With 352 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 15.30.

He has five first-place finishes in 12 duo matches, ensuring a win rate of 41.66%. Munna Bhai Gaming is 12 frags short of the 100-kill mark for a K/D ratio of 12.57.

The content creator has won 12 of the 17 solo matches in the on-going season, retaining a win rate of 70.58%. With a K/D ratio of 33, he has 165 frags.

Comparison

Both players have magnificent stats in the game. SK Sabir Boss has an edge in the stats of lifetime squad games; meanwhile, Munna Bhai Gaming is ahead in the solo and duo matches.

The ranked solo game stats cannot be compared since SK Sabir Boss is yet to play many of these games. Munna Bhai Gaming has a better K/D ratio and win rate in squad games. SK Sabir Boss comes is on top in terms of win percentage in the duo games, but the former has a superior K/D ratio.

