Raistar vs. Insta Gamer: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

The massive audience of Free Fire has resulted in digital content creators' growth on platforms like YouTube. Raistar is one of the most prominent names in the Indian Free Fire community, with 3.47 million subscribers on his channel. The players admire him for his incredible gameplay.

Insta Gamer is an upcoming content creator for the Google-owned platform. He regularly uploads videos around various aspects of the game.

This article compares the stats of the players in Garena Free Fire.

Also Read: Best Free Fire sensitivity settings for Android devices in 2021

Raistar’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 12022250.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime Stats

Raistar has featured in 15585 squad matches and has come out on top in 2662 of them, which eventually equates to a win percentage of 17.08%. He has eliminated 51775 foes and holds a K/D ratio of 4.01.

Advertisement

The YouTuber has played 4468 duo matches and has a win tally of 705 games, ensuring a win ratio of 15.77%. He bagged 14328 kills and sustained a K/D ratio of 3.81.

Apart from this, Raistar has 401 Booyahs in 3521 solo matches, translating to a win rate of 11.38%. With 10732 kills, he holds a K/D ratio of 3.44.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

Raistar has participated in 45 squad games this season and has triumphed on two occasions, corresponding to a win ratio of 4.44%. He has 154 frags with a K/D ratio of 3.58.

He has a single solo appearance but is yet to get a win or a kill.

Advertisement

Also Read: 50 best stylish Free Fire names that players can use in March 2021

Insta Gamer’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 197218153.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime Stats

Insta Gamer has featured in 9964 squad matches and has come out on top on 1309 occasions, which comes down to a win percentage of about 13.13%. He has accumulated 19720 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 2.28.

Coming to the duo mode, he has played 1587 games and has bettered his foes in 144, corresponding to a win rate of 9.07%. With a K/D ratio of 1.96, he has 2823 kills.

The content creator has also played 1228 solo matches and has 82 first-place finishes, having a win ratio of 6.67%. He has registered 2387 frags for a K/D ratio of 2.08.

Advertisement

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

In the current ranked season, Insta Gamer has appeared in 140 squad games and has 27 Booyahs, having a win ratio of 19.28%. In the process, he bagged 326 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.88.

He has played 20 duo matches and has a single win at a win percentage of about 5.00%. He has 36 kills for a K/D ratio of 1.89.

Also read: Free Fire watch-to-win feature/event: Get free diamonds, Cobra Grenade skin, and more.

Comparison

Advertisement

Both YouTubers have incredible stats in Free Fire. Raistar is ahead on both fronts - K/D ratio and win rate in all three modes - solo, duo, and squad in lifetime stats.

It is impossible to compare their ranked stats in solo and duo modes as Raistar has only appeared in one solo match. Insta Gamer has a greater win rate in squad mode, while the former has a finer K/D ratio.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as YouTubers continue to play more games in Free Fire.

Also, Read: 3 reasons why players should pick K in Free Fire's Clash Squad mode.