Best Free Fire sensitivity settings for Android devices in 2021

Adjusting sensitivity settings is a crucial aspect of Garena Free Fire that players often overlook. The game provides users with options to fully customize their sensitivity settings.

Using the right sensitivity makes it easier for players to improve gameplay and increase overall skill. This also aids the rank push.

This article discusses the best sensitivity settings for Free Fire in March 2021.

Best Free Fire sensitivity settings

Sensitivity settings

The following is a sample range:

General: 90-100

Red Dot: 70-85

2x Scope: 65-80

4x Scope: 65-80

AWM Scope: 20-30

Free Look: 65

The free look sensitivity is for the eye button, which is used to look around when sprinting and can be left at default.

The range mentioned above is not set in stone. Players should not feel confined to it. The goal is to become comfortable during gaming. However, users are advised not to change their settings frequently.

Players can try to alter the settings on the training island before heading to the ranked matches.

Note: The aforementioned settings are just a recommended range based on the writer’s opinion. Sensitivity settings are subjective in nature. The players’ devices and preferences heavily influence them.

Players can follow the steps given below to change their sensitivity to Free Fire.

Step 1: Open the settings section by pressing the icon in the top right corner.

Step 2: Select the "Sensitivity" section. Users can customize their options here. Resetting restores default preferences.

