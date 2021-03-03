3 reasons why players should pick K in Free Fire's Clash Squad mode

Free Fire has collaborated with numerous celebrities in the past. They had also partnered with KSHMR, a prominent Indian-American musician and record producer. As a result, a song - One More Round - was released, and his in-game persona - K - was introduced.

It is one of the most preferred characters in the game, courtesy of its incredible ability. This article lists some reasons why players should consider picking K in Free Fire's Clash Squad mode.

K character in Free Fire

K, or Captain Booyah, in Free Fire

In-game description: "K is a professor and jiu-jitsu expert."

Ability: Master of All

Master of All is quite a peculiar active ability that increases the Max EP by 50. It has two separate modes, Jiu-jitsu and Psychology.

The former buffs EP conversion rate by 500%, applying to allies within the range of 6m.

Meanwhile, the Psychology mode replenishes 2 EP every 3 seconds up to 100 EP. Also, there is a three-second cooldown in the mode switch.

As the character's level increases, only the Psychology mode is enhanced, and the players will replenish 2 EP every 2 seconds up to 150.

Reasons for picking K in Clash Squad mode in Free Fire

#1 - HP recovery

Players can use the K's ability to regain HP automatically, without using medkits. They can use the Psychology mode to recover EP, while the Jiu-Jitsu mode can convert it to HP faster.

In a way, K can prove to be a good alternative for users who do not have DJ Alok.

#2 - Advantage in terms of healing and HP

Image via UnGraduate Gamer

Players can purchase two addental mushrooms that give an additional 200 EP and then switch to Jiu-jitsu mode. This means that whenever they lose HP, 5 EP would be converted to 5 HP every second.

This would almost provide users additional healing. However, there is a catch, as this would be only possible until the players have EP with them.

Allies can also take advantage of the Jiu-jitsu mode. They can purchase mushrooms in the Clash Squad mode and enjoy a higher EP conversion ratio when they are in the specified range.

Players can also go for aggressive plays since they wouldn't need to heal themselves often and gain 5 HP every second till they have EP left.

#3 - Character combination

K has a remarkable ability that can sync well with other characters, including Kelly, Miguel, and Jota.

This would make sense for aggressive players who can use Miguel to gain 80 EP on every kill, which they can then convert at a higher rate using the Jiu-jitsu mode.

Jota can regain HP instantly when using certain gun classes (SMG and Shotgun), while Kelly can help out maneuver foes.

Note: This article reflects the writer's views only. The choice of characters depends on the players' preference, and what may seem to be the best choice for one person might not be so for another.

