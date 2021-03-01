Chrono vs Shirou: Which Free Fire character is better for Ranked mode in March?

Unlike other battle royale titles, characters in Free Fire play a crucial role as they not only serve cosmetic purposes but also possess a unique in-game ability that makes it easier for players to get the Booyah!

The game offers 37 characters, including the default ones - Primis and Nulla. Chrono, the in-game persona of Cristiano Ronaldo, is one of the most influential characters. Shirou is the most recent addition to the fray.

This article compares these characters in Free Fire.

Chrono vs Shirou in Free Fire

In-game description – Chrono is a bounty hunter from another universe.

The character has one of the best active abilities, named Time Turner. Activating it creates a force around players to help block 600 damage from enemies. Users can also fire at their foes from within the field, and the movement speed is buffed by 15%.

Meanwhile, the allies within this force field receive a 10% increase in their movement speed. These effects last for 4 seconds, and there is a cooldown of 50 seconds.

At the character's highest level, the player's movement speed is buffed by 30%, while that of their teammates is 15%. The effects' duration is increased to 9 seconds, and the cooldown is reduced to 40 seconds.

In-game description – Shirou is the fastest delivery guy around.

Shirou's ability is called Damage Deliver. It tags enemies within 80m range for 6 seconds when they hit the users. This marking is visible only to the players, and the first shot on this marked opponent deals 50% additional armor penetration. There is also a cooldown of 35 seconds.

This ability is significantly improved at the highest level, though the tag's range and duration remain the same. The first shot on the marked enemies has a massive 100% additional armor penetration, and the cooldown is reduced to 20 seconds.

Comparison/Verdict

Both characters have remarkable abilities that will undoubtedly help players better their foes in the Ranked mode. However, Chrono's ability certainly has the upper hand.

Users can use his shield to fend off foes and take cover in the open. It can also help them fend off enemies when they are rushing as it would block the damage and give them a few extra seconds. Simultaneously, players can use it to control the compounds and rush at enemies to finish them off.

Shirou's ability can prove to be game-changing in close-range encounters due to the 100% additional armor penetration in the first shot on marked enemies. But it pales in comparison to Chrono's Time Turner.

Disclaimer: The choice of a character is subjective and is influenced by the users' playing style. It depends on the preference, and what may seem to be the best choice for one person might not be so for another.

