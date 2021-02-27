Ajjubhai (Total Gaming)'s in-game Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, and stats in February 2021

Ajjubhai, aka Total Gaming, is one of the most popular Free Fire content creators in India. He was among the top ten most-watched streamers of 2020 on YouTube.

This article looks at his Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio and other details as of February 2021.

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID is 451012596.

Lifetime stats

Ajjubhai’s lifetime stats

Ajjubhai has 2656 Booyahs in 10815 squad matches, making his win rate 24.55%. He has 40144 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 4.92.

The YouTuber has also played 1670 duo games and has triumphed in 309 of them, translating to a win rate of 18.50%. He has 6482 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.76 in this mode.

Ajjubhai has played 905 solo matches and has won on 79 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 8.72%. He has 2298 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.78.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

Ajjubhai has 34 victories in 50 ranked squad matches this season, translating to a win rate of 68%. He has bagged 231 kills at a K/D ratio of 14.44 in this mode.

The content creator has also played two ranked duo matches and has secured two wins, maintaining a win rate of 100%. He has 13 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 13.

Ajjubhai is yet to play a ranked solo game this season.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTuber continues to play more games in Free Fire.

Ajjubhai’s YouTube channel

Ajjubhai started his journey on YouTube in December 2018. He has a staggering 21.3 million subscribers on his primary channel, with 2.9 billion views combined. He also runs three other channels.

Players can click here to visit his primary channel.

Ajjubhai’s social media handles

Twitter: Click here

Instagram: Click here

Facebook: Click here

Ajjubhai also has a Discord server that players can join by clicking here.

