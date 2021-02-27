How to get Cobra Rage bundle, Cobra Fist and other rewards from Cobra Ascension event in Free Fire

The Project Cobra event is currently underway in Free Fire. As part of the event, Garena has introduced various themed events and cosmetics items to the game.

The new Cobra Rage bundle and Cobra Fist have finally made their way into the game, and players can obtain them from the new Cobra Ascension event.

This article provides players with a guide on how they can get these Cobra-themed items in Free Fire.

Obtaining Cobra Rage bundle and Cobra Fist in Free Fire

The Cobra Ascension event in Garena Free Fire

Players cannot purchase the Cobra Rage bundle and the Cobra Fist directly from the in-game store. For now, they can only be obtained from the Cobra Ascension event.

To acquire these items, players have to make spins in the Cobra Spin event to collect the Legendary Cobra Egg. Players will be able to obtain the bundle and other items upon reaching a specific number of tokens.

A single spin will cost 20 diamonds while a pack of 5 spins is priced at 90 diamonds. Players can also exchange three unwanted rewards from the bag for another draw.

Cobra Fist in Garena Free Fire

Here is a list of items that players can obtain from Cobra Ascension.

Cobra Rage bundle: At 5 Legendary Cobra Egg

Cobra Fist: At 4 Legendary Cobra Egg

AK-47 Legendary Cobra: At 3 Legendary Cobra Egg

Cobra Flash Avatar: At 2 Legendary Cobra Egg

Cobra Flash Banner: At 1 Legendary Cobra Egg

Cobra Rage Bundle

Cobra Rage Bundle in Garena Free Fire

The new Cobra Rage Bundle is one of its kind as it can be customized into four colors according to the player's preference. The color options are as follows:

Red – Unlocked on purchase.

Yellow – Unlocked on achieving the gold rank.

Blue – Unlocked on achieving the platinum rank.

Purple – Unlocked on achieving the diamond rank.

Interface for customising the outfit

The bundle also offers numerous special bonuses like:

Emote Lead – Lead a dance in the squad lobby.

Exclusive Emote – Predator Pulse

Arrival Animation – Special animation when you join a squad.

Parachuting Animation – Special animation when wearing the top.

