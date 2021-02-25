Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs Dexter Gaming: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Desi Gamers, aka Amitbhai, is one of the well-known Indian gaming content creators on YouTube, with Free Fire being one of the primary games. Also, he has more than 8.6 million subscribers on YouTube.

Dexter Gaming is an upcoming Free Fire content creator on YouTube, with a subscriber count of 190k.

This article compares the stats of the two players in Garena Free Fire.

Also read: Pirotes Gaming's Free Fire ID, stats, country, and more.

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 206746194.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats

Advertisement

Amitbhai has competed in 7897 squad matches and has bettered his foes in 2176 of them, which translates to a win rate of 27.55%. He has 20461 kills against his name and holds a K/D ratio of 3.58.

The content creator has taken part in 4178 duo games and has 732 first-place finishes, which eventually comes to a win percentage of 17.52%. He has 10973 frags at a K/D ratio of 3.18.

Amitbhai has played 3314 solo matches and has remained unbeaten in 268 of them, managing a win rate of 8.08%. He has notched 7408 kills and holds a K/D ratio of 2.43.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

Amitbhai has made 504 appearances in the squad games this season and has outplayed his foes in 103 of them at a win ratio of 20.43%. He is short of four frags to reach the 1300-kill mark and has a K/D ratio of 3.23.

Desi Gamers has engaged in 227 duo matches and has a win tally of 30 games for a win percentage of 13.21%. With 647 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 3.28.

Advertisement

Amitbhai has played 125 solo games, winning 10 of them with a win ratio of 8%. He has eliminated 407 foes and sustained a K/D ratio of 3.54.

Also read: How to get Griffin and Magical Fox Bundles through Prestige Box in Garena Free Fire.

Dexter Gaming’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 155530018.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats

Dexter Gaming has been featured in 8250 squad matches and has triumphed in 1393 games, translating to a win ratio of 16.88%. He has bagged 18535 kills sustaining a K/D ratio of 2.70.

The player has 319 Booyahs in 2627 duo games, ensuring a win rate of 12.14%. He has notched 6298 kills for a K/D ratio of 2.73.

Lastly, the YouTuber has played 1794 solo matches and has clinched 131 of them, leading to a win ratio of 7.30%. He has 3668 kills against his name at a K/D ratio of 2.21.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

Dexter Gaming has won 75 of the 465 squad games, corresponding to a win ratio of 16.12%. He has registered 844 kills and has upheld a K/D ratio of 2.16.

The YouTuber has contested in 15 duo matches in the ranked season 19 and has won two games, holding a win percentage of 13.33%. With a K/D ratio of 2.92, he has 38 kills.

Apart from that, Dexter Gaming has played 10 solo games and has secured a single victory at a win ratio of 10%. He has 24 kills in these matches with a K/D ratio of 2.67.

Advertisement

Also read: SK Sabir Boss vs OP Vincenzo: Who has better Free Fire stats in February 2021?

Comparison

Both players have great stats in Garena Free Fire. Amitbhai has the edge over his counterpart on both fronts, i.e., K/D ratio and win rate in the lifetime solo, duo, and squad matches.

Dexter Gaming has a better win rate in the solo and duo matches; meanwhile, Amitbhai has the lead in the K/D ratio. He has the lead in the squad games as well.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTubers continue to play more games in Free Fire.

Also read: Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs BNL: Who has better Garena Free Fire stats in February 2021?