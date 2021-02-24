SK Sabir Boss vs OP Vincenzo: Who has better Free Fire stats in February 2021?

Content creation and streaming related to Garena Free Fire have grown immensely over the past few years and have become a possible career option for several players.

SK Sabir Boss and OP Vincenzo are two renowned figures amongst the Free Fire community. They are known for their incredible skills and gameplay videos. Presently, they boast subscriber counts of over 3.56 million and 5.5 million, respectively.

This article looks at their stats in Free Fire and compares them.

SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 55479535.

Lifetime stats

SK Sabir Boss has competed in 27529 squad matches and has emerged on top on 8881 occasions, which comes to a win percentage of 32.26%. He has accumulated 96951 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 5.20.

Coming to the duo mode, the content creator has played 2999 duo games and has 610 wins for a win rate of 20.34%. In the process, he has bagged 8148 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.41.

The player has won 142 of the 1616 solo matches he has played, having a win ratio of 8.78%. He has registered 3268 frags with a K/D ratio of 2.22.

Ranked stats

SK Sabir Boss has appeared in 1135 squad games in the current ranked season and has 235 first-place finishes, maintaining a win ratio of 20.70%. With 3299 kills, he has secured 3.67.

Moreover, the player has 118 duo matches to his name and has triumphed in 12 of them, at a win percentage of 10.16%. He has racked 315 frags for a K/D ratio of 2.97.

SK Sabir Boss has participated in 26 solo games and has killed 35 enemies, managing a K/D ratio of 1.35.

OP Vincenzo’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 437144862.

Lifetime stats

OP Vincenzo has been featured in 20221 squad matches and has a win tally of 3452, retaining a win percentage of 17.07%. He has 72299 kills with a K/D ratio of 4.31.

In the duo mode, the player has participated in 1717 duo games and has emerged victorious in 298 of them, corresponding to a win ratio of 17.35%. With a K/D ratio of 3.54, he has 5024 frags.

Lastly, the YouTuber has played 1130 solo matches and has bettered his foes in precisely 100 of them, making his win rate 8.84%. He has notched 2818 kills, ensuring a K/D ratio of 2.74.

Ranked stats

OP Vincenzo has competed in 836 squad games in the ongoing ranked season and has remained unbeaten in 52 of them, converting to a win percentage of about 6.22%. He has garnered 2504 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.19.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They may change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.

Comparison

Both the YouTubers have tremendous stats in Free Fire, but comparing them is quite difficult, as they play in different regions.

In the lifetime stats, SK Sabir Boss is ahead on both fronts: K/D ratio and win rate in the squad mode, while OP Vincenzo is relatively better in the solo mode. SK Sabir Boss has a greater win rate in the duo mode, whereas OP Vincenzo has a better K/D ratio.

It's impossible to compare their ranked stats in the solo and duo modes as OP Vincenzo is yet to take part in them. Coming to the squad mode, SK Sabir Boss has the upper hand.

