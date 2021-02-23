50 best Free Fire pet names with symbols in February 2021

Pets are one of the best features in Garena Free Fire. There are currently 13 pets available in the popular battle royale game.

Each of these pets, except for Mechanical Pup and Kitty, has a special ability that helps the player during a match. Players can change the names of their pets in Free Fire.

This article lists out the 40 best Free Fire pet names with symbols as of February 2021.

Also Read: 3 safest landing spots with high amount of loot in Free Fire's Kalahari map

50 stylish Free Fire pet names with symbols in February 2021

#1 𝘽𝙚𝙖𝙨𝙩

#2 ★彡ᴍɪɢʜᴛʏ彡★

#3 ꧁☬𝓦𝓸𝓵𝓯☬꧂

Advertisement

#4 ⠂PФISФИ⠐

#5 ▀▄🄰🄽🄶🄴🄻▀▄

#6 𝕾𝖍𝖆𝖉𝖔𝖜

#7 🅳🅴🅰🅳🅻🆈

#8 ᗰᗴᗪᑌᔕᗩ

#9 𝐕𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞

#10 卩卂丨几

#11 Ѳ$cая

#12 ▀▄Ѫаж▀▄

#13 PЯΞУ

#14 ༒šκψ༒

#15 ΔƤØŁŁØ

#16 †ï†αη

#17 MУΓHIC

#18 ИIGHΓ

#19 prïηςε

#20 𝓛𝓸𝓴𝓲

#21 βŁỮ€

#22 🅒🅗🅐🅝🅒🅔

#23 Aɾƈαɳҽ

#24 𝕽𝖆𝖕𝖙𝖔𝖗

#25 🅻🅴🅾

#26 𝐒𝐚𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐝

#27 🄴🅃🄴🅁🄽🄰🄻

#28 𝑅𝐸𝐿𝐼𝒞

#29 丅ᗩᑎᛕ

#30 CЯΞДΓЦЯΞ

#31 Cσɾρʂҽ

#32 SιɱႦα

#33 Wᵢᄂ𝚍

#34 ᴜɴᴛᴀᴍᴇᴅ

#35 𝐁𝐮𝐥𝐤𝐲

#36 ᕼᑌᑎ丅ᗴᖇ

#37 𝕻𝖆𝖗𝖆𝖓𝖔𝖎𝖆

#38 🅢🅤🅟🅔🅡

#39 ☬𝓔𝓷𝓲𝓰𝓶𝓪☬

#40 Μ¥ŞŦƗĆ

#41 ༺ƈʀʏքȶ༻

#42 𓂀 𝕊𝕡𝕚𝕣𝕚𝕥 𓂀

#43 ★ʀᴀɴɢᴇʀ★

#44 βΔŇĐƗŦ

#45 ØĐƗŇ

#46 ΔĆ€

#47 ꊰꄲꋪ꓄꒤ꋊꏂ

#48 ㄒ卄ㄩᎶ

#49 Ѫѳп$тёя

#50 Ž€ỮŞ

How can players change pet names in Free Fire?

Pet names in Free Fire can be changed for free the first time. If players want to alter a pet name again, they will have to spend 200 diamonds.

Players can follow the steps given below to change the name of their pets in Free Fire:

Step 1: Players must first open Free Fire and tap on the "Pet" icon located on the left side of the lobby screen.

Step 2: They must then select the respective pet and press the rename icon located beside its existing name.

Step 3: A dialog box will appear, asking players to enter their pet’s new name.

Step 4: Players can paste any of the names from the list given above and click on the button below it. The name of the respective pet will be changed.

Also read: Free Fire Season 34 Elite Pass release date, leaked rewards, and more