50 best Free Fire pet names with symbols in February 2021

Pets are one of the best features in Garena Free Fire. There are currently 13 pets available in the popular battle royale game.

Each of these pets, except for Mechanical Pup and Kitty, has a special ability that helps the player during a match. Players can change the names of their pets in Free Fire.

This article lists out the 40 best Free Fire pet names with symbols as of February 2021.

50 stylish Free Fire pet names with symbols in February 2021

#1 ๐˜ฝ๐™š๐™–๐™จ๐™ฉ

#2 โ˜ ๅฝกแดษชษขสœแด›สๅฝกโ˜

#3 ๊งโ˜ฌ๐“ฆ๐“ธ๐“ต๐“ฏโ˜ฌ๊ง‚

#4 โ ‚PะคISะคะ˜โ 

#5 โ–€โ–„๐Ÿ„ฐ๐Ÿ„ฝ๐Ÿ„ถ๐Ÿ„ด๐Ÿ„ปโ–€โ–„

#6 ๐•พ๐–๐–†๐–‰๐–”๐–œ

#7 ๐Ÿ ณ๐Ÿ ด๐Ÿ ฐ๐Ÿ ณ๐Ÿ ป๐Ÿ†ˆ

#8 แ—ฐแ—ดแ—ชแ‘Œแ”•แ—ฉ

#9 ๐•๐ฎ๐ฅ๐ญ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ž

#10 ๅฉๅ‚ไธจๅ‡

#11 ัฒ$cะฐั

#12 โ–€โ–„ัชะฐะถโ–€โ–„

#13 Pะฏฮžะฃ

#14 เผ’ลกฮบฯˆเผ’

#15 ฮ”ฦคร˜ลลร˜

#16 โ€ รฏโ€ ฮฑฮท

#17 Mะฃฮ“HIC

#18 ะ˜IGHฮ“

#19 prรฏฮทฯ‚ฮต

#20 ๐“›๐“ธ๐“ด๐“ฒ

#21 ฮฒลแปฎโ‚ฌ

#22 ๐Ÿ ’๐Ÿ —๐Ÿ ๐Ÿ ๐Ÿ ’๐Ÿ ”

#23 Aษพฦˆฮฑษณาฝ

#24 ๐•ฝ๐–†๐–•๐–™๐–”๐–—

#25 ๐Ÿ ป๐Ÿ ด๐Ÿ พ

#26 ๐’๐š๐œ๐ซ๐ž๐

#27 ๐Ÿ„ด๐Ÿ ƒ๐Ÿ„ด๐Ÿ ๐Ÿ„ฝ๐Ÿ„ฐ๐Ÿ„ป

#28 ๐‘ ๐ธ๐ฟ๐ผ๐’ž

#29 ไธ แ—ฉแ‘Žแ›•

#30 Cะฏฮžะ”ฮ“ะฆะฏฮž

#31 Cฯƒษพฯส‚าฝ

#32 Sฮนษฑแ‚ฆฮฑ

#33 Wแตขแ„‚๐š

#34 แดœษดแด›แด€แดแด‡แด

#35 ๐๐ฎ๐ฅ๐ค๐ฒ

#36 แ•ผแ‘Œแ‘Žไธ แ—ดแ–‡

#37 ๐•ป๐–†๐–—๐–†๐–“๐–”๐–Ž๐–†

#38 ๐Ÿ ข๐Ÿ ค๐Ÿ Ÿ๐Ÿ ”๐Ÿ ก

#39 โ˜ฌ๐“”๐“ท๐“ฒ๐“ฐ๐“ถ๐“ชโ˜ฌ

#40 ฮœยฅลžลฆฦ—ฤ†

#41 เผบฦˆส€สึ„ศถเผป

#42 ๐“‚€ ๐•Š๐•ก๐•š๐•ฃ๐•š๐•ฅ ๐“‚€

#43 โ˜ ส€แด€ษดษขแด‡ส€โ˜

#44 ฮฒฮ”ล‡ฤฦ—ลฆ

#45 ร˜ฤฦ—ล‡

#46 ฮ”ฤ†โ‚ฌ

#47 ๊Šฐ๊„ฒ๊‹ช๊“„๊’ค๊‹Š๊‚

#48 ใ„’ๅ„ใ„ฉแŽถ

#49 ัชัณะฟ$ั‚ั‘ั

#50 ลฝโ‚ฌแปฎลž

How can players change pet names in Free Fire?

Pet names in Free Fire can be changed for free the first time. If players want to alter a pet name again, they will have to spend 200 diamonds.

Players can follow the steps given below to change the name of their pets in Free Fire:

Step 1: Players must first open Free Fire and tap on the "Pet" icon located on the left side of the lobby screen.

Step 2: They must then select the respective pet and press the rename icon located beside its existing name.

Step 3: A dialog box will appear, asking players to enter their petโ€™s new name.

Step 4: Players can paste any of the names from the list given above and click on the button below it. The name of the respective pet will be changed.

