3 safest landing spots with high amount of loot in Free Fire's Kalahari map

The Battle Royale genre has established itself on the mobile segment, and titles like Garena Free Fire and PUBG Mobile have flourished. Like most other games, Free Fire is quite competitive, courtesy of its prevalent ranked-based system.

Players desire to become the best among their peers and reach the higher tiers. Numerous factors affect their gameplay, with landing spots being one of them.

The Kalahari map and its various major locations

Currently, Free Fire offers users three different maps — Bermuda, Purgatory, and Kalahari. Many users search for the safest landing spots to drop onto and survive for a longer duration in these arenas.

This article lists the three safest landing spots with an ample amount of loot on the Kalahari map.

Three safest landing spots containing high loot in Free Fire's Kalahari

#1 - Confinement

The Confinement area

Confinement is one of the most ideal locations where users can drop onto in the Kalahari map. It is relatively overlooked as it is located on the corner of the arena. Users may face only a few foes and will be able to procure a wide variety of high-tier loot.

However, they have to checkout for the formation of the zone and be ready to get going.

#2 - The Maze

The Maze area

The Maze is the next location on this list of landing spots. It is relatively safer compared to the other hot drops on the Kalahari map.

It offers gamers a high concentration of loot and other equipment to help them get the Booyah!

#3 - Stone Ridge

The Stone Ridge site

Stone Ridge is another landing spot that the users can try out. It is present in the bottom right of the Kalahari map and spreads across a vast area.

Players will be able to find a sufficient amount of loot for their entire squad.

(Note: Landing spots usually depend on the trajectory of the plane. Some users wish to take risks by choosing hot-drops, whereas others may prefer playing it safe.)

Disclaimer: The choice of landing spots in Free Fire is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on an individual's playing style.