Free Fire Season 34 Elite Pass release date, leaked rewards, and more

The Elite Pass is one of the best features of Garena Free Fire. It is a tier-based reward system in the game which gives players the chance to obtain multiple items.

Free Fire's developers release a new Elite Pass every month.

This article takes a look at the release date of the new season of the Elite Pass, some of the leaked rewards, and more.

Release date of Free Fire Elite Pass Season 34

The ongoing Elite Pass Season 33 came out on February 1st. Its theme is Fuji Folklore.

An Elite Pass season usually concludes in a month. Since the current one began at the start of February, it will likely end between February 28th and March 1st. Players can, therefore, expect the new Elite Pass season to arrive on March 1st or March 2nd.

The cost of the two variants in Elite Pass Season 34 will be the same. Players can get the Elite Pass and the Elite Bundle for 499 and 999 diamonds, respectively.

Leaked Rewards

Here are some of the leaked rewards that could make it to Elite Pass Season 34 of Free Fire next month:

Backpack skin (Image via Morfeo FF / Youtube)

Female bundle (Image via Morfeo FF / Youtube)

Male bundle (Image via Morfeo FF / Youtube)

Surfboard and Lootbox skin (Image via Morfeo FF / Youtube)

Players can check out the video below to know more about the leaked rewards:

Players can expect the Elite Pass pre-order bundles between February 26th to 28th.

