SK Sabir Boss vs B2K (Born2Kill): Who has better Free Fire stats in February 2021?

SK Sabir Boss is one of the prominent names in the Indian Free Fire community. The users admire the content creator for his incredible gameplay, and the player has amassed more than 3.55 million subscribers in total.

B2K, aka Born2Kill, is a popular Free Fire content creator on YouTube. He plays in the middle east region and regularly uploads his gameplay clips on the channel, which boasts a subscriber count of 6.64 million.

This article compares the stats of both the players in Garena Free Fire.

SK Sabir Boss Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 55479535.

Lifetime stats

SK Sabir Boss has participated in 27494 squad matches and has bettered his foes in 8878 games that eventually translates to a win percentage of 32.29%. With 96850 kills, he has maintained a K/D ratio of 5.20.

The YouTuber has competed in 2999 duo games and has a win tally of 610 matches, converting to a win ratio of 20.34%. He has notched 8148 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.41.

SK Sabir Boss has played 1616 solo games and has remained unbeaten on 142 occasions, leading to a win percentage of 8.78%. He has bagged 3268 kills for a K/D ratio of 2.22.

Ranked stats

SK Sabir Boss has 232 Booyahs in 1102 squad matches, ensuring a win ratio of 21.05%. He has registered 3198 kills sustaining a K/D ratio of 3.68.

The content creator has 118 ranked duo matches against his name this season and has emerged victorious in 12 of them, having a win ratio of 10.16%. SK Sabir Boss has 315 kills for a K/D ratio of 2.97.

Lastly, he has also contested 26 solo matches and is yet to win a game but has 35 frags with a K/D ratio of 1.35.

B2K’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 320653047.

Lifetime stats

B2K has engaged in 8337 squad matches and has triumphed in 1485 games, corresponding to a win percentage of 17.81%. He has racked up 48052 kills and has retained a K/D ratio of 7.01.

He has 412 first-place finishes in 2468 duo matches at a win ratio of 16.69%. Born2Kill has secured 10363 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 5.04.

The YouTuber has won 171 of 1399 of the solo matches he has played, which comes down to a win ratio of 12.22%. With a K/D ratio of 3.74, he has 4598 kills.

Ranked stats

B2K has 464 appearances in the ranked squad games this season and has clinched 48 matches, having a win rate of 10.34%. He has accumulated 2422 kills, managing a K/D ratio of 5.82.

Born2Kill has featured in 167 duo matches and has won 167 games, maintaining a win percentage of 11.37%. He has accumulated 911 frags at a K/D ratio of 6.16.

He has also played eight solo games and has outperformed his foes in 2 with a win rate of 25%. The broadcaster has 51 kills and a K/D ratio of 8.50.

Comparison

Both players have incredible stats in Garena Free Fire. SK Sabir Boss has a higher win rate in the lifetime squad and duo matches; meanwhile, B2K has a greater K/D ratio. The latter also has better stats in the solo matches.

The ranked solo matches' stats cannot be compared as B2K has played many of these matches. B2K has an edge on both the fronts in the squad and duo matches.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They may change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.

