Romeo Gamer's Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, and stats in February 2021

Battle Royale titles have witnessed unprecedented growth on mobile platforms, with PUBG Mobile and Free Fire leading the charts. These titles boast not only a vast player base but also extensive viewership.

Free Fire is undoubtedly one of the most popular titles on mobile platforms. The title's vast audience has resulted in players taking up streaming and creating content centered around it on numerous platforms, including YouTube. Romeo Gamer is among the most well-known Indian Free Fire streamers on YouTube.

This article looks at his Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, and other details as of February 2021.

Romeo Gamer's Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 137719383.

Lifetime stats

Romeo Gamer has featured in 14137 squad matches and has come out on top on 4277 occasions, which comes down to a win percentage of 30.25%. He has accumulated 44528 frags, upholding a K/D ratio of 4.52.

Apart from this, he has 558 wins in the 4034 duo games he has played, corresponding to a win ratio of 13.83%. With 13350 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 3.84.

The content creator has appeared in 5223 solo games and has remained unbeaten in 5223, converting to a win rate of 16.38%. He killed a total of 22163 enemies in the process, managing a K/D ratio of 5.08.

Ranked stats

In the on-going ranked season, Romeo Gamer has competed in 401 squad games and has 86 victories, which approximates to a win ratio of 21.44%. He has notched 1398 kills, ensuring a K/D ratio of 4.44.

The YouTuber has bettered his foes in 17 of the 163 duo matches, translating to a win percentage of 10.42%. With a K/D ratio of 3.70, he has 540 frags to his name.

Finally, Romeo Gamer has contented in 209 solo matches and has triumphed in 26, making his win rate of 12.44%. He secured 918 kills, with a K/D ratio of 5.02.

His YouTube channel

Romeo Gamer started his journey on YouTube back in June 2019. Since then, he has been regularly streaming and creating content relating to various aspects of Free Fire and has accumulated more than 1.54 million subscribers, 90,000 of which have come in the last 30 days.

Click here to visit his YouTube channel.

His Social media handles

Facebook: Click here

Instagram: Click here

He also has a discord server. Players can click here to visit his channel.

