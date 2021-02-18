PK Gamers' Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, and stats in February 2021

PK Gamers is undoubtedly a popular YouTube channel where players can find engaging and interesting content related to Garena Free Fire. The channel is co-owned and run by Karan Kumar Oraon, aka PK Karan, and Parwez Ahmed, aka PK Parwez.

The channel boasts more than 2.89 million subscribers and has 421 million views combined.

This article compares the stats of both players in Free Fire.

PK Karan’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 329801798.

Lifetime stats

PK Karan has competed in 7545 squad matches and has a win tally of 1221 games, ensuring a win rate of 16.18%. With 16843 kills, he has maintained a K/D ratio of 2.66.

He has participated in 3029 duo matches and has emerged victorious on 302 occasions, having a win rate of 9.97%. The YouTuber has 6158 frags, managing a win rate of 2.26.

PK Karan has participated in 3767 solo matches and has remained unbeaten in 205 of them, translating to a win rate of 5.44%. He has 7650 frags, retaining a win rate of 2.15.

Ranked stats

PK Karan has featured in 611 squad games this season and bettered his foes in 101 matches, leading to a win percentage of 16.53%. With a K/D ratio of 3.25, he has notched 1657 kills.

He has ten first-place finishes in 67 duo matches for a win percentage of 14.92%. The content creator has 144 eliminations, sustaining a K/D of 2.53.

PK Karan has three solo matches to his name but is yet to win a game.

PK Parwez’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 305998024.

Lifetime stats

PK Parwez has featured in 7140 squad matches and has come out on top on 1050 occasions, corresponding to a win percentage of 14.70%. He has accumulated 20769 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 3.41.

In the duo mode, he has played 1815 games and has bettered his foes in 180, leading to a win ratio of 9.91%. In the process, he has registered 4727 frags for a K/D ratio of 2.89.

The YouTuber has also won 213 of the 3284 matches he has played, having a win rate of 6.48%. With a K/D ratio of 2.54, he has secured 7791 kills.

Ranked stats

In the on-going ranked season, PK Parwez has taken part in 785 squad games and has triumphed in 99, managing a win ratio of 12.61%. He has bagged 3040 kills to his name at a K/D ratio of 4.43.

Moreover, he has appeared in 84 duo matches and has 13 victories, making his win rate of 15.47%. He has secured 319 kills for a K/D ratio of 4.49.

Lastly, PK Parwez has played 14 solo games and has a single win, maintaining a win percentage of 7.14%. He has killed a total of 33 enemies with a K/D ratio of 2.54.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They may change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.

Their YouTube channel

As stated earlier, the channel is co-owned by the duo of PK Karan and PK Parwez. The oldest video on their channel dates back to July 2019. Since then, they have been regularly uploading videos around various aspects of the fast-paced Battle Royale title.

They have gained more than 120,000 subscribers in the last 30 days.

Click here to visit their channel.

Social Media handles

PK Karan's Instagram: Click here

PK Parwez Instagram: Click here

