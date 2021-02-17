Nobru vs Boca De 09: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Bruno Goes, aka Nobru, is a professional Free Fire player and content creator, with more than 12 million subscribers on YouTube. He is the co-owner of the Brazilian esports team, Fluxo.

Boca De 09 is a prominent Brazilian content creator who has more than 501k subscribers on his YouTube channel. He is also the owner of the esports team, Gaditas Elite.

This article compares the two players' stats in Garena Free Fire.

Also Read: SK Sabir Boss vs TG Dada: Who has better stats in Garena Free Fire?

Nobru’s Free Fire ID and stats

Nobru’s Free Fire ID 228159683.

Lifetime stats

Nobru’s lifetime stats

Advertisement

Nobru has played 9696 squad games and has triumphed on 2102 occasions, translating to a win rate of 21.67%. He has racked up 24143 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.18.

The YouTuber has 382 Booyahs in 2514 duo games, making his win rate 15.19%. He has secured 7968 frags at a K/D ratio of 3.74 in this mode.

Nobru has also played 4669 solo games and has emerged victorious in 706 of them, maintaining a win rate of 15.12%. He has 18733 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 4.73.

Ranked stats

Nobru's ranked stats

Advertisement

Nobru has won 59 of the 350 squad games that he has played in the ongoing season, making his win rate 16.85%. With a K/D ratio of 4.69, he has 1365 frags in these matches.

The content creator has secured 6 victories in the 53 ranked duo games that he has played, maintaining a win rate of 11.32%. He has registered 238 kills at a K/D ratio of 5.06 in this mode.

Nobru has also played 65 ranked solo matches and has triumphed on 10 occasions, translating to a win rate of 15.38%. He has bagged 281 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 5.10.

Also Read: Gaming Tamizhan's (GT King) Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, and stats in February 2021

Boca De 09’s Free Fire ID and stats

Boca De 09’s Free Fire ID is 93254804.

Lifetime stats

Boca De 09’s lifetime stats

Advertisement

Boca De 09 has played 3687 squad matches and has emerged victorious in 498 of them, maintaining a win rate of 13.50%. He has racked up 8427 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.65.

The Brazil-based content creator has also played 3792 duo matches and has 325 Booyahs to his name, translating to a win rate of 8.57%. With 6458 kills, he holds a K/D ratio of 1.86 in this mode.

Boca De 09 has played 3535 solo matches and has secured 209 wins, making his win rate 5.91%. He has 5337 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 1.60.

Ranked stats

Boca De 09’s ranked stats

Boca De 09 has played 178 squad matches in the current ranked season and has emerged victorious in 21 of them, translating to a win rate of 11.79%. He has 330 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.10 in this mode.

Advertisement

The YouTuber has also played 46 ranked duo games and has won on 2 occasions, making his win rate 4.34%. He has 93 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.11.

Boca De 09 has played 21 ranked solo matches and has 22 kills at a K/D ratio of just above 1.

Also Read: CRJ Vasiyo's Free Fire ID, stats, country, and more

Comparison

Nobru has the edge over Boca De 09 in the lifetime solo, duo and squad matches. He also has a higher win rate and a better K/D ratio than Boca De 09 in the ranked solo, duo and squad games.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They may change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.

Also Read: Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs Pahadi Gaming: Who has better Free Fire stats in February 2021?