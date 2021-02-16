Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs Pahadi Gaming: Who has better Free Fire stats in February 2021?

Amit Sharma, aka Desi Gamers or Amitbhai, is a renowned Free Fire content creator with a subscriber count of 8.42 million on YouTube.

Lokesh Karakoti is another popular Free Fire content creator. He is also a professional athlete for Team Elite. He runs two YouTube channels, Pahadi Gaming and Pahadi Gamer, which have 876k and 943k subscribers, respectively.

This article compares the two YouTubers' stats in Garena Free Fire.

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID is 206746194.

Lifetime stats

Amitbhai has played 7822 squad games and has won 2171 of them, translating to a win rate of 27.75%. He has eliminated 20273 opponents in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.59.

The popular YouTuber has 727 Booyahs in 4152 duo games, making his win rate 17.50%. With 10879 kills to his name, he has a K/D rate of 3.18 in this mode.

Amitbhai has also played 3299 solo matches and has triumphed on 265 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 8.03%. He has racked up 7340 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.42.

Ranked stats

Amitbhai has played 432 squad games in the current ranked season and has emerged victorious in 98 of them, making his win rate 22.68%. He has 1112 frags at a K/D ratio of 3.32 in this mode.

The content creator has also played 25 ranked duo matches and has triumphed in 25 of them, maintaining a win rate of 12.31%. He has 562 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.16.

Amitbhai has won 7 of the 112 ranked solo matches that he has played, translating to a win rate of 6.25%. He has 340 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.24 in this mode.

Pahadi Gaming’s Free Fire ID and stats

Pahadi Gaming’s Free Fire ID is 147098967.

Lifetime stats

Pahadi Gaming’s lifetime stats

Pahadi Gaming has played 19464 squad games and has secured 4871 victories, maintaining a win rate of 25.02%. He has bagged 63039 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 4.32.

The content creator has 223 wins in 2008 duo matches, translating to a win rate of 11.10%. He has 4287 frags at a K/D ratio of 2.40 in this mode.

Pahadi Gaming has also played 1596 solo matches and has triumphed on 251 occasions, making his win rate 15.72%. With a K/D ratio of 4.06, he has 5464 kills in these matches.

Ranked stats

Pahadi Gaming’s ranked stats

Pahadi Gaming has played 572 squad games in the ongoing ranked season and has emerged victorious in 129 of them, translating to a win rate of 22.55%. He has registered 2506 frags at a K/D ratio of 5.65 in this mode.

The YouTuber has also played 15 ranked duo matches and has won 8 of them, making his win rate 53.33%. He has 93 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 13.28.

Pahadi Gaming has played 43 ranked solo matches and has 9 victories to his name, maintaining a win rate of 20.93%. He has 235 kills at a K/D ratio of 6.91 in this mode.

Comparison

In the lifetime duo matches, Amitbhai has an edge over Pahadi Gaming in terms of both K/D ratio and win rate. Meanwhile, Pahadi Gaming has better stats than Amitbhai in the lifetime solo games.

When it comes to the lifetime squad matches, Pahadi Gaming has a higher K/D ratio while Amitbhai has a better win rate.

In the current ranked season, Pahadi Gaming has better stats than Amitbhai in the solo and duo matches. In the ranked squad games, Amitbhai has a higher win rate while Pahadi Gaming has a better K/D ratio.

