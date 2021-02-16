Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs UnGraduate Gamer: Who has better stats in Free Fire in February 2021?

Ajjubhai, aka Total Gaming, is one of the most popular Free Fire content creators from India. He boasts a massive subscriber count of over 20.7 million and owns the famous team, Total Gaming Esports.

UnGraduate Gamer is another prominent figure in the Indian Free Fire community. He makes videos related to various aspects of the battle royale title and has over 5 million subscribers on his YouTube channel.

This article looks at and compares their in-game stats.

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 451012596.

Lifetime stats

Ajjubhai has featured in 10628 squad matches to date and has come out on top on 2604 occasions, leading to a win percentage of 24.50%. He has accumulated 39342 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 4.90.

In the duo mode, the internet star has played 1667 games and has 306 victories for a win rate of 18.35%. With a K/D ratio of 4.75, he has registered 6458 frags.

The YouTuber has also played 898 matches and has bettered his foes in 77, having a win ratio of 8.57%. He has eliminated 2267 enemies at a K/D ratio of 2.76.

Ranked stats

The streamer has played 776 squad games in the current ranked season and has 121 wins, managing a win percentage of 15.59%. In the process, he has bagged 2964 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.52.

Apart from this, the content creator has played 29 duo matches and has a single Booyah for a win ratio of 3.44%. He has garnered 59 eliminations with a K/D ratio of 2.10.

Total Gaming has one win in the ten solo games, making his win rate 10.00%. He has collected 19 frags, ensuring a K/D ratio of 2.11.

UnGraduate Gamer’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 256205699.

Lifetime stats

UnGraduate Gamer has played 25415 squad matches to date and has a win tally of 6344, retaining a win percentage of 24.96%. He has 87596 kills with a K/D ratio of 4.59.

The streamer has secured 105 victories in 614 duo matches, translating to a win ratio of 17.10%. With precisely 1500 frags, he has a K/D ratio of 2.95.

The content creator has participated in 596 solo games and has remained unbeaten in 133, equating to a win rate of 22.31%. He has gathered 2182 eliminations for a K/D ratio of 4.71.

Ranked stats

In the ongoing ranked season, the broadcaster has 703 squad games to his name and has 133 first-place finishes, maintaining a win ratio of 18.91%. He has 3082 kills at a K/D ratio of 5.40.

The internet star has also played 11 duo matches and has outshined his foes in five of them, corresponding to a win rate of 45.45%. He has amassed 53 frags, managing a K/D ratio of 8.83.

Lastly, the YouTuber has played 28 solo games and has emerged victorious in 14, converting to a win percentage of 50.00%. He has secured 195 eliminations for a K/D ratio of 13.92.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. This may change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.

Comparison

Both YouTubers have tremendous stats in Garena Free Fire. In the lifetime stats, Ajjubhai has the edge in the duo mode, while UnGraduate Gamer is relatively better in the solo mode. The former has a greater K/D ratio in the squad mode, whereas UnGraduate Gamer has a finer win rate.

In the current ranked season, UnGraduate Gamer is ahead on both the fronts - K/D ratio and win rate - in all the three modes - solo, duo, and squad.

