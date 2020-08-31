Free Fire: Who is Total Gaming aka ajju bhai?

Ever since I entered the gaming industry, people have had various questions about who I am. Some people couldn't stop talking about my life inside and outside the game.

Most of you know me as one of the biggest Free Fire content creators in Indian Gaming. In this article, I will disclose things that many of you have always wanted to know about me.

Q. Who is ajju bhai aka Total Gaming?

A: I am one of the biggest gaming content creators in India. I love to play games.

Q: How did Total Gaming gain interest in this field?

A: I was not into gaming during my childhood, but I spotted a boy at my office playing Free Fire once. Since then, I started gaining interest in the game.

I also used to watch a lot of videos on Free Fire, which further encouraged me to start a YouTube channel.

Q: What does Total Gaming do apart from Gaming?

A: I work as a Growth Hacker.

Q: What social media handles does total Gaming has?

A: I use Instagram (@totalgaming_official), Facebook (@Total Gaming), and Youtube (Total Gaming).

Q: What is the real name of Total Gaming?

A: My real name is Ajay. I don't want to disclose my last name.

Q: What is the reason behind your in-game name AjjuBhai94?

A: I got my name "Ajju Bhai" from the movie Welcome Back.

Q: What is your role in your competitive lineup?

A: I am the team owner and also act as the 5th player of my team.

Q: What did Total Gaming do during his school days?

A: I was a good student and opted for Science as my subject for Higher Education.

Q: Where does Total Gaming live?

A: I stay in Gujarat.

Q: Which is your favorite Indian Free Fire moment of all time?

A: I don't have a favorite moment as such. There is a new surprising in-game moment almost every month.

Q: On what platform do you prefer playing Free Fire?

A: I earlier used to play only on PC, but have now shifted to mobile version due to the competitive side of the game.

Q: What is Total Gaming's FreeFire ID?

A: My Free Fire ID is 451012596, and IGN is ajjubhai94.

FreeFire ID

Q: Where can I buy Total Gaming merchandise?

A: I haven't launched my merchandise yet, but plan to do it in the future.

Q: Where does Total Gaming see himself in five years?

A: I haven't thought much about the future. Gaming in India is currently in its early days. I play Free Fire but would love to expand to other titles in the future.

Q: What questions do fans ask you the most, and what is the answer?

A: Fans are always eager to know when I will reveal my face. I want to tell you that I might reveal my face after 3 or 4 years only.