"I have requested officials to share exact details": Ajjubhai shares opinion on OS Aayush's ban from Free Fire India Championship 2021

Aayush, a Team Old Skool player who recently got banned during the Free Fire India Championship 2021 Spring, has received support from all quarters in the Free Fire community.

Popular streamer and YouTuber Ajjubhai, from Total Gaming, has also had his say on the suspension.

Aayush, the leader of Old Skool and a well-established Free Fire pro, was banned for one year after being detected to allegedly be cheating by the anti-cheat software.

The competitive ruling, which was released on February 9th, read:

Under the ruling, Aayush's team, Old Skool, active in the Free Fire competitive scene for over a year, was also disqualified from the Free Fire India Championship 2021 Spring.

Later that day, Aayush came out via Instagram and YouTube and denied all these allegations, saying that he didn't even know what a hack or script was.

His claims received support from the Free Fire India community and has requested that officials review his account again several times.

Ajjubhai asks for patience with Aayush's Free Fire India Championship case

Ajjubhai, the most popular Free Fire YouTuber in India, has spoken about the issue as well, as seen in the video below. He said that as soon as he got to know about the case, he spoke to the Free Fire officials, and they assured him that appropriate action would be taken.

He also said that the officials told him that some in-game activity had been detected on Aayush's account. As to what the nature of the activity was remains unknown. Ajjubhai added that he asked officials to provide an accurate date and time of the activity and its nature when detected on Aayush's account.

The streamer also stressed that it was not right to ban Aayush's account without providing a reason as he and his team had been playing official tournaments for almost a year and had also won many of them on a large scale.

The popular broadcaster also said that Aayush and his team had competed against Ajjubhai's team in those tournaments, but he never detected anything suspicious from their side.

Total Gaming ended by saying that the ban's timing couldn't have been worse, as the Free Fire India Championship 2021 is one of the country's most significant Free Fire events.

It would be interesting to see Garena's take on this issue, and whether they put out a statement explaining the reason for the ban remains to be seen.