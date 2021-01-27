Free Fire India Championship 2021 Spring Split: Full schedule, format and point system announced

Free Fire India Championship Spring Split 2021 will commence from 29th January 2021. It boasts a massive prize pool of 75 lakhs INR. The registrations for Free Fire India Championship 2021 have already started, and will end on 29th January 2021.

Format of the Free Fire India Championship Spring 2021:-

1. Open Qualifiers I:- 4 Feb 2021(Thursday)-5.00 PM IST

Forty-eight qualified teams from FFC Mode will be split into four groups of 12 teams. Each team will play Best of four matches, after which the top two teams in each group will proceed to the Free Fire India Championship Spring 2021 League Stages. The 3rd to 5th position in each group will proceed to the Closed Qualifiers II

2. Closed Qualifiers II:- 5 Feb 2021(Friday)-5.00 PM IST

12 teams from Open qualifiers I, along with six teams from FFIC 2020 (ranked 7th to 12th) will be split into three groups of six teams.

Each group will play against each other once in a best of four format. The top four teams from the Leaderboard will qualify for Free Fire India Championship Spring 2021 League Stage.

3. League Stages:- 19th Feb(Friday) to 7 Mar 2021(Sunday)- 6:00 PM IST

12 qualified teams from the previous phase along with six top teams from FFIC 2020 will be split into three groups of six teams, where they will compete in best of 6 matches. The league stages will be played every Friday, Saturday, Sunday and will go for nine days. The top two in each group will proceed to the Grand Finals. and the remaining 12 teams will proceed to the Grand Finals Play-Ins

4. Grand Finals Play-Ins:-Sunday-14 Mar 2021-6.00 PM IST

12 teams will compete in best of 6 matches, after which the top six will proceed to the Grand Finals.

5. Free Fire India Championship Spring 2021 Grand Finals:-Sunday-21 Mar 2021-6.00 PM IST

12 teams (Top six from League stages and Play-ins each) will compete in Best of 6 matches, and the best team will be crowned Champions.

Schedule of the Free Fire India Championship Spring Split 2021:-

The FFIC 2021 is scheduled from January 29th to March 21st

FFC Match Day:-29 Jan 2021(Friday)- 4.00 PM - 8.00 PM IST

FFIC League Open Qualifiers I:-4 Feb 2021(Thursday)-5.00 PM IST

FFIC League Closed Qualifiers II-5 Feb 2021(Friday)-5.00 PM IST

FFIC Online League Match Day 1(Group A&B):- 19th Feb(Friday)- 6:00 PM IST

FFIC Online League Match Day 2(Group B&C)-20th Feb(Saturday)- 6:00 PM IST

FFIC Online League Match Day 3(Group C & A)-21 Feb 2021(Sunday)-6:00 PM IST

FFIC Online League Match Day 4(Group B & C)-26 Feb 2021(Friday)-6.00 PM IST

FFIC Online League Match Day 5(Group C & A)-27 Feb 2021(Saturday)-6.00 PM IST

FFIC Online League Match Day 6(Group A & B)- 28 Feb 2021 (Sunday)-6.00 PM IST

FFIC Online League Match Day 7(Group C & A)-5 Mar 2021(Friday)-6.00 PM IST

FFIC Online League Match Day 8(Group A & B)-6 Mar 2021(Saturday)-6.00 PM IST

FFIC Online League Match Day 9(Group B & C)-7 Mar 2021(Sunday)-6.00 PM IST

FFIC Grand Finals Play-Ins-Sunday-14 Mar 2021-6.00 PM IST

FFIC Grand Finals-Sunday-21 Mar 2021-6.00 PM IST

Ranking Point System of Free Fire India Championship Spring Split 2021:-

1st Position - 12 points

12 points 2nd Position - 9 points

9 points 3rd Position - 8 points

8 points 4th Position - 7 points

7 points 5th Position - 6 points

6 points 6th Position - 5 points

5 points 7th Position - 4 points

4 points 8th Position - 3 points

3 points 9th Position - 2 points

2 points 10th Position - 1 point

1 point 11th Position - 0 point

0 point 12th Position - 0 point

Kill Points- 1 point/kill

In the possible event that 2 teams have the same score, the placement point will be the tiebreaker.