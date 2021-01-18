Free Fire India Championship 2021 Spring Split registration date and format announced

Free Fire India has announced its first open-for-all tournament of 2021, the Free Fire India Championship 2021 Spring Split. The event registration will begin on January 25th, 2021, and will go on till January 29th, 2021. It boasts a massive prize pool of 75 lakh INR.

The announcement came through their social media pages just after the conclusion of the Free Fire Titan Invitational tournament, which was won by Total Gaming Esports (Clash Squad ) and 4 Unknown (Battle Royale).

In the previous edition of the Free Fire India Championship, i.e., FFIC 2020 Fall Split. Total Gaming Esports emerged as champions. The event boasted a 50 lakh INR prize pool, running from September 9th, 2020, to October 18th, 2020.

After winning the FFIC Fall 2020, Total Gaming Esports went on to represent India at the Free Fire Continental Series Asia, where they secured the eighth position in the overall points table.

Format of the Free Fire India Championship Spring 2021

Free Fire India Championship 2021 format

The first stage will be an open qualifier where registered teams will play each other, and top teams will move to the next step.

In Stage 2, i.e., the closed qualifiers, the qualified teams from Stage 1 will be pitted against the seventh to 12th ranked teams of the FFIC Fall 2020 finals.

The top 12 teams here will proceed to the next stage, i.e., the league stages, where they will be seeded against the top six finalists from the FFIC 2020 Fall Split.

The top 12 teams from the league stage will make it to the FFIC 2021 Spring Split's grand finals. The tournament's finalist will also qualify for the Free Fire Pro League 2021 Summer, a 35 lakh INR prize pool tournament.