Team Old Skool disqualified from Free Fire India Championship 2021 for using hacks

The Free Fire Esports scene has witnessed continuous growth globally and in India.

Garena, the publisher of this popular Battle Royale title, has come up with many tournaments with handsome prizes that have helped strengthen the title's relevance in the gaming ecosystem in the country.

However, since its release, Free Fire has been plagued with the problem of cheaters. This is an issue that almost every other competitive title faces. Some of the players have been using third-party hacking softwares to gain an unfair advantage in the game. These softwares range from Auto Aim to Antenna hacks.

The developers have been trying to respond by introducing a player reporting feature and strengthening the anti-hack system. Free Fire has also been putting out biweekly reports detailing the number of players banned and the hacking software used.

The problem has recently started creeping up in the Free Fire esports scene, with teams getting banned for cheating.

The recent entry into the list was quite a shocking one. Aayush from Team Old Skool was banned for cheating after being detected by the anti-hack system during the Free Fire India Championship 2021. Aayush has been banned from all Free-Fire tournaments until February 7, 2022.

The competitive ruling put out by Free Fire India officials on Facebook read:

As a result of Aayush's hacking, Team Old Skool was disqualified from the ongoing Free Fire India Championship 2021.

No statement regarding this issue has been put out by Aayush or his teammates from Old Skool when publishing this article.

Earlier, Route Changers and Soar Silently were also banned for hacking in the previous iteration of FFIC in 2020.

Team Old Skool secured 8th place in the Free Fire India Championship 2020 and also secured a podium third-place finish in the Free Fire Diwali All Stars tournament.

The team also collaborated with popular Indian Esports organization Marcos Gaming and competed under their banner during the Free Fire Titan Invitational cup. They secured a second-place finish in this tournament.

The Free Fire India Championship Spring Split 2021 is currently ongoing. The League Stage of the tournament will start on February 19, 2021. The tournament boasts a massive prize pool of 75,00,000 INR.

It will be intriguing to see what Aayush's teammates from Team Old Skool have to say about this issue. It will be interesting to learn if they knew about his unfair practices.