Indian teams banned from Free Fire India Championship 2020 for cheating, players deny usage of hacks

In a concerning development, ahead of the Grand Finals Play-ins of the Free Fire India Championship 2020, Free Fire officials have banned two teams from the tournament.

Team Route Changers and Soar Silently have been disqualified from the event. The news came through the Free Fire Esports India Facebook page, where officials informed that on Tuesday, 29th September 2020, RC AngryBird and SS RAHUL18 were detected by the in-game anti-hack system to have used hacks, leading to both these players' accounts getting banned.

They will be suspended from all Garena Free Fire tournaments until 28th September 2021, while their respective teams (Route Changers and Soar Silently) have also been barred from the Free Fire India Championship 2020.

Free Fire officials have always stressed on fair play and believe in maintaining the competitive integrity during their tournaments. They strive to provide a suitable atmosphere to all teams and have regularly banned players and teams if found cheating.

Team SS, meanwhile, in an Instagram post, has reacted by saying that it has 100% faith in Rahul18 and that he hadn't used any cheat. The team also requested Free Fire officials to recheck their devices and IDs, in case there was some error.

Soar Silently posted this on its Instagram handle

Meanwhile, the Free Fire India Championship Play-ins are scheduled for 2nd October 2020.

About the Free Fire India Championship 2020

The Free Fire India Championship 2020 is the most prominent official Free Fire tournament in the country, with a massive 50,00,000 INR prize pool. The league stages concluded on 25th September 2020, with six teams making the Grand Finals, while the rest were relegated to the Grand Finals Play-ins.

In the Grand Finals Play-ins, nine teams will compete in a best of six format, out of which the top six teams will qualify for the Grand Finals.

Six finalists each from the League Phase and Grand Finals Play-ins will play the tournament's final stage. These 12 teams will compete in a best of six format, and the best side will win the coveted Free Fire India Championship 2020 title.

The Grand Finals is scheduled for 18th October 2020.

Teams qualified for the Free Fire India Championship 2020 Grand Finals Play-Ins

Call Us Lords The Doctors Die Another Day Optimum Esports K2 GZ Army Income Tax Team Lava UG Empire

Teams Qualified for the Free Fire India Championship 2020 Grand Finals: (From the League Stage)

Total Gaming Esports 4 Unknown Team CRX Elite Stalwart Esports (Sixth Sense) Old Skool The Mutantzz

Matches will start at 6 PM IST and will be live-streamed on Free Fire India's official YouTube channel, Facebook page, and the Booyah app.