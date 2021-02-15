The battle royale genre has risen to prominence on the mobile platform. Games like Garena Free Fire have witnessed a massive upsurge in its popularity recently. The developers of Free Fire regularly incorporate a wide variety of unique features with periodic updates.

Guilds have become one of the best aspects of Free Fire. Players can join/create guilds and participate in tournaments to earn numerous rewards by collecting dog tags.

Many players desire to have cool names for their guilds to set them apart from the latter.

30 stylish and unique Free Fire guild names (with symbols) in February 2021

#1 ミ★ᴍᴀɢɪᴄᴀʟ★彡

#2 ꧁աǟʀʀɨօʀֆ꧂

#3 ▀▄🅂🄰🄲🅁🄸🄵🄸🄲🄴▀▄

#4 ⡷⠂PФISФИ⠐⢾

#5 𓊈𒆜ℌ𝔢𝔞𝔡𝔰𝔥𝔬𝔱𒆜𓊉

#6 𝓩𝓸𝓶𝓫𝓲𝓮𝓼

#7 x𝕭𝖆𝖉 𝕺𝖒𝖊𝖓𝖘x

#8 ▄︻F̷a̷i̷t̷h̷══━

#9 ᗷᗝᗰᗷᗩᖇᗪ

#10 丂匚ㄖ尺卩丨ㄖ几丂

#11 Йїgнтѫаяё

#12 ꓄ꋪꀤꁅꁅꍟꋪ

#13 ☬Dₐᵣ𝓴𝚗ₑ𝘴𝘴☬

#14 _🅶🆄🅽🅵🅸🆁🅴_

#15 ~𝙐𝙣𝙙𝙚𝙖𝙙𝙨~

#16 €ƤƗĐ€ΜƗĆ

#17 xƧԼƛƳЄƦƧx

#18 <CФLФИΞLS>

#19 爪ㄚ丂ㄒ丨匚 卂ㄩ尺卂

#20 ΓФЖICジ

#21 ⊹•ƗŇŞΔŇ€•⊹

#22 Gₐ𝚗g𝘴𝚝ₑᵣ𝘴乡

#23 𝙰̷𝚐̷𝚘̷𝚗̷𝚢̷卍

#24 ★ᏆᎬᏒᏒᎾᏒ★

#25 Exƚɾҽɱҽナ

#26 ༒.Sραƈҽ.༒

#27 ฿ⱠØØĐ฿₳₮Ⱨ

#28 -𝕍𝕒𝕞𝕡𝕚𝕣𝕖𝕤-

#29 hᎬᏞᏞhᎾuᏁᎠs

#30 ×ᏦᏁᎥᎶᏂᏖᏕ×

Players can also use websites like fancytexttool.com,fancytextuguru.com, and lingojam.com to incorporate stylish fonts and symbols in their names.

How to change the name of guilds in Free Fire

Players can follow these steps to change the name of their guilds in Free Fire:

Players will have to open Free Fire and tap on the "Guild" icon located on the right side of the screen.

Press the "Name-change" icon present beside the existing name of the guild.

A dialogue box will appear, asking players to enter the new name.

Finally, paste any name from the list given above and click on the "500 diamonds" button.

Diamonds will be deducted, and the name of the guilds will be changed. It is essential to note that only the officer or the leader of a guild can change its name.

