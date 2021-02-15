How to obtain Legendary Katana Cobra and Cobra Sprinter bundle from the Cobra Spin event in Free Fire

The popularity of Free Fire has sky-rocketed on mobile platforms in the last few years. It offers an assortment of attractive and enchanting cosmetic items like bundles, individual fashion items, skins, and more. Users usually have to spend diamonds to obtain most of them.

The developers regularly add various events that offer players the opportunity to avail in-game items at a lower cost. They recently added a Cobra Spin event that gives players an exclusive Katana - Legendary Cobra and the Cobra Sprinter Bundle.

Obtaining the Legendary Katana Cobra and Cobra Sprinter bundle in Free Fire

The Katana – Legendary Cobra cannot be purchased or obtained directly, but players can make spins in the Cobra Spin event to get them. The event, which began today, i.e., February 15th, will end on February 21st.

Users have a decent amount of time to get the new skin and the Cobra Sprinter bundle. However, the former is not guaranteed at a fixed number of spins.

The Cobra Spin event

A single spin will cost players 20 diamonds, while a set of 10 will cost them 180 diamonds. Apart from these, there is a special spin that triples the chance to obtain the Grand Prize. The price of the special spin is 40 diamonds.

Here is a list of all the rewards that users can obtain from the Cobra Spin event:

Katana - Legendary Cobra

Ottero pet

Cobra Sprinter Bundle

Rainbow Dash

Weapon Royale Voucher

Titanium Gun Box

Cube Fragment

Vampire Famas Box

Diamond Royale Voucher

Fuji Folklore Badge

Gamers will receive additional rewards – Diamond Royale Voucher, 2x Weapon Royale Voucher, and 3x Cube Fragments – when they accumulate 10, 20, and 30 spins, respectively.

They can follow these steps to participate in the Cobra Spin event:

Step 1: Players have to open Garena Free Fire and press the ‘Events’ (Calendar) icon.

Step 2: They must tap the ‘News’ tab and select the ‘Cobra Spin’ option.

Step 3: users can click the ‘Go To’ button and choose the required number of spins.

Note: This article is for beginners. While these steps may seem obvious to some, several new players often search for these "newbie" tips and tricks.

