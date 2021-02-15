Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs TG Dada: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Ajjubhai is one of the most subscribed-to Free Fire content creators on YouTube, with more than 20.7 million subscribers. He is also the owner of Total Gaming Esports.

TG Dada is an upcoming content creator with 86.5k subscribers and is part of the TG Mafia guild in Free Fire. He is in the Heroic tier in the ongoing season.

This article compares their in-game stats.

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 451012596.

Lifetime stats

Ajjubhai has featured in 10621 squad games to date and has bettered his foes in 2602 matches, equating to a win rate of 24.49%. He has notched 39313 kills and maintained a K/D ratio of 4.90.

The YouTuber has participated in 1667 duo games and has won 306 of them, converting to a win ratio of 18.35%. With 6458 eliminations, he holds a K/D ratio of 4.75.

He has 77 first-place finishes in 898 solo games, coming down to a win percentage of 8.57%. The internet star has secured 2267 frags, retaining a K/D ratio of 2.76.

Ranked stats

Total Gaming has played 769 squad matches this season and has outplayed his foes on 119 occasions for a win ratio of 15.47%. He has 2935 kills with a K/D ratio of 4.51.

The streamer also has 29 duo games to his name in the ranked Season 19 and has won one game, which equals a win rate of 3.44%. He has eliminated 59 foes at a K/D ratio of 2.10.

Apart from this, the content creator has played ten solo games and has a single victory, converting to a win rate of 10%. In these matches, he has 19 frags for a K/D ratio of 2.11.

TG Dada’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 401123079.

Lifetime stats

TG Dada has competed in 3632 squad games to date and has bettered his foes in 853 matches, approximating to a win rate of 23.48%. He has racked up 9241 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 3.33.

The streamer has 253 Booyahs in 1731 duo matches, having a win ratio of 14.61%. With a K/D ratio of 2.87, he has 4236 frags.

The internet star has played 1805 solo games and has remained unbeaten in 217 of them, translating to a win percentage of 12.02%. He has 3951 eliminations, maintaining a K/D ratio of 2.49.

Ranked stats

The YouTuber has made 279 appearances in squad games and has accumulated 74 wins for a win ratio of 26.52%. He has registered 842 kills and holds a K/D ratio of 4.10.

The content creator has played 23 duo matches and has clinched 7 of them for a win rate of 30.43%. He has secured 90 frags, ensuring a K/D ratio of 5.62.

The broadcaster has played 11 solo games and has stood victorious in four games, leading to a win percentage of 36.36%. He has amassed 57 kills, sustaining a K/D ratio of 8.14.

Comparison

Both players boast incredible stats in Garena Free Fire. Ajjubhai has superior numbers in the lifetime squad and duo matches. TG Dada holds a better K/D ratio in the solo games, while the former has a higher K/D rate.

In ranked squad games, Ajjubhai has a finer K/D ratio, while TG Dada has the lead in win percentage. The latter also has the edge in ranked solo and duo stats.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTubers continue to play more games in Free Fire.

