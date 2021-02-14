Sooneeta's Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, and stats in February 2021

Sunita Thapa Magar, popularly known by her in-game alias Sooneeta, is a professional player and a renowned Free Fire content creator on YouTube.

She represents Team-Lava. The team finished in 7th place at the Free Fire India Championship 2020 Fall Grand Finals.

Also Read: Raistar vs GyanSujan: Who has better stats in Free Fire in February 2021?

Sooneeta’s Free Fire ID and stats

Her Free Fire ID is 131311296.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats

Sooneeta has participated in 19,058 squad matches and has bettered her foes in 4,417 games, equating to a win ratio of 23.17%. She has notched 44,523 kills, maintaining a K/D ratio of 3.04.

She has 286 Booyahs in 1,861 duo games, equating to a win rate of 15.36%. With 3,342 kills, she has retained a K/D ratio of 2.12.

Advertisement

She has competed in 875 solo games and has remained unbeaten in 63 of them, translating to a win percentage of 7.20%. Sooneeta has 1,362 kills at a K/D ratio of 1.68.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

Sooneeta has featured in 1,140 squad matches in the ranked season 19 and has stood victorious in 206 games, converting to a win percentage of 18.07%. She has secured 3,874 kills with a K/D ratio of 4.14.

The YouTuber has 17 appearances in duo matches and has two first-place finishes, holding a win rate of 11.76%. Sooneeta has 45 frags for a K/D ratio of three.

Advertisement

Apart from this, she has engaged in eight solo games but is yet to secure a victory. Sooneeta has registered 17 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.12.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTuber continues to play more games in Free Fire.

Her YouTube channel

Sooneeta regularly uploads engaging content related to Free Fire on her channel and has amassed over 3.64 million subscribers. She has over 239 million views combined.

Click here to visit her YouTube channel.

Her social media handles

Facebook: Click here

Instagram: Click here

Facebook Page: Click here

She also has a discord server. Players can click here to join it.

Also Read: Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs BNL: Who has better Free Fire stats in February 2021?