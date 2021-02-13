Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs BNL: Who has better Free Fire stats in February 2021?

Free Fire has grown considerably in the last few years and has emerged as one of the most popular mobile segment titles. The game boasts vast viewership on various platforms, including YouTube, which has resulted in more players taking up streaming and content creation centred around it.

Total Gaming, aka Ajjubhai and BNL, are undoubtedly a few of the most famous names in the Free Fire community. They have a subscriber count of 20.6 million and 5.68 million, respectively.

This article compares the stats of both players in Garena Free Fire.

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 451012596.

Lifetime stats

Ajjubhai has competed in 10584 squad games and has clinched 2593 games, which equates to a win ratio of 24.49%. He has notched 39174 kills and has retained a K/D ratio of 4.90.

The YouTuber has featured in 1667 duo games and has come out on top on 306 occasions, having a win percentage of 18.35%. He has 6458 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.75.

Ajjubhai has also participated in 898 solo matches and has remained unbeaten in 77 games, leading to a win rate of 8.57%. The content creator has eliminated 2267 foes for a K/D ratio of 2.76.

Ranked stats

Ajjubhai has 110 Booyahs in 731 squad games this season, which approximates to a win rate of 15.04%. With 2796 kills, he holds a K/D ratio of 4.50.

He has played 29 duo matches and has a single victory, converting to a win ratio of 3.44%. In these matches, he has 59 frags and has managed a K/D ratio of 2.10.

Ajjubhai has 1 of the 10 solo matches which he has played this season at a win percentage of 10%. He has racked up 19 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.11.

BNL’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 297929835.

Lifetime stats

BNL has engaged in 22380 squad games and has bettered his foes on 3214 occasions, ensuring a win rate of 14.36%. He has bagged 76691 kills and has upheld a K/D ratio of 4.00.

He has 84 first-place finishes in 773 duo games, which eventually comes down to a win percentage of 10.86%. With a K/D ratio of 2.09, he has 1443 kills to his name.

OP BNL has taken part in 1242 solo matches and has outplayed his foes in 78, converting to a win rate of 6.28%. He has 2401 kills in these matches, translating to a K/D ratio of 2.06.

Ranked stats

BNL has 3327 appearances in the squad games this season and has stood victorious in 134 matches, maintaining a win rate of 4.02%. He has registered 8150 kills with a K/D ratio of 2.55.

Apart from this, he has contested in 7 solo games but is yet to secure a victory. He has 15 frags with a K/D ratio of 2.14.

Comparison

Both players have incredible stats in Garena Free Fire. In the lifetime solo, duo, and squad match, Ajjubhai has the edge over his counterpart on both fronts, i.e., K/D ratio and win rate.

The stats of ranked solo and duo matches cannot be compared since BNL hasn’t played many. Meanwhile, in squad games, Ajjubhai has better stats.

