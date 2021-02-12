Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs Gaming With Mask: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Ajjubhai is one of the most well-known Indian Free Fire content creators. He has over 20.5 million subscribers on YouTube and also owns the renowned Free Fire roster, Total Gaming Esports.

Gaming With Mask is another popular Free Fire YouTuber hailing from India. The Malayalee content creator boasts a YouTube subscriber count of 483,000.

This article compares the two content creators' stats in Garena Free Fire.

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID is 451012596.

Lifetime stats

Ajjubhai’s lifetime stats

Ajjubhai has played 10581 squad matches to date and has won on 2592 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 24.49%. He has accumulated 39157 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.90 in this mode.

When it comes to the duo mode, the popular YouTuber has played 1659 games and has triumphed in 306 of them, making his win rate 18.44%. With 6438 kills to his name in these matches, he has a K/D ratio of 4.76.

Ajjubhai has won 77 of the 898 solo matches that he has played, translating to a win rate of 8.57%. He has 2267 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.76 in this mode.

Ranked stats

Ajjubhai’s ranked stats

In the current ranked season, Ajjubhai has played 727 squad games and has emerged victorious on 109 occasions, making his win rate 14.99%. In the process, he has bagged 2779 frags at a K/D ratio of 4.50.

The content creator also has 1 win in the 21 ranked duo matches that he has played, translating to a win rate of 4.76%. He has killed 39 opponents in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 1.95.

Ajjubhai has played 10 ranked solo games and has a single victory to his name, maintaining a win rate of 10.00%. He has 19 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.11 in this mode.

Gaming With Mask’s Free Fire ID and stats

Gaming With Mask’s Free Fire ID is 327111300.

Lifetime stats

Gaming With Mask’s lifetime stats

Gaming With Mask has played 12370 squad matches and has triumphed in 3873 of them, translating to a win rate of 31.30%. He has racked up 29106 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.43.

In the duo mode, the content creator has played 3210 games and has emerged victorious in 567 of them, maintaining a win rate of 17.66%. With a K/D ratio of 2.25, he has bagged 5941 frags in this mode.

Gaming With Mask has also played 2014 solo matches and has won on 316 occasions, making his win rate 15.69%. He has secured 4214 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.48.

Ranked stats

Gaming With Mask’s ranked stats

In the ongoing ranked season, Gaming With Mask has played 429 squad games and has won 91 of them, maintaining a win rate of 21.21%. He has racked up 790 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.34 in this mode.

The YouTuber also has 7 victories in the 55 ranked duo matches that he has played, translating to a win rate of 12.72%. He has 122 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.54.

Gaming With Mask has played 39 ranked solo matches and has triumphed in 2 of them, making his win rate 5.12%. He has 97 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.62 in this mode.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.

Comparison

Both Ajjubhai and Gaming With Mask have impressive stats in Garena Free Fire.

In the lifetime duo matches, Ajjubhai has the edge over Gaming With Mask in terms of both K/D ratio and win rate. Meanwhile, in the lifetime solo and squad games, Gaming With Mask has a higher win rate while Ajjubhai has a better K/D ratio.

Gaming With Mask has better stats than Ajjubhai in the ranked duo matches. However, when it comes to the solo and squad games, Ajjubhai has a superior K/D ratio while Gaming With Mask has a higher win rate.

