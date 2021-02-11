Gaming With Mask's Free Fire ID, stats, country, and more

The popularity of Garena Free Fire has witnessed a massive uprise across the world. Its enormous player base has opened up avenues for content creation and streaming in various languages.

Gaming With Mask is a renowned Free Fire content creator from India. The Malayalee YouTuber boasts a massive subscriber count of over 482,000.

This article looks at his Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, and more.

Also read: Free Fire: Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) and Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) play together using the new Dynamic Duo feature

Gaming With Mask’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 327111300.

Lifetime stats

Advertisement

Lifetime stats

Gaming With Mask has contended in 12367 squad matches and has bettered his foes in 3873 of them, which comes to a win percentage of 31.31%. He has accumulated 29091 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 3.42.

Coming to the duo mode, the content creator has played 3210 games and has emerged on top on 567 occasions, maintaining a win ratio of 17.66%. With 5941 frags, he has a K/D ratio of 2.25.

Lastly, the player has been featured in 2014 solo matches and has remained unbeaten in 316 of them, having a win rate of 15.69%. He has racked up 4214 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.48.

Also read: Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs Action Bolt: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

Gaming With Mask has competed in 426 squad games in the current ranked season and has a win tally of 91, retaining a win ratio of 21.36%. He has registered 775 kills with a K/D ratio of 2.31.

Apart from that, the player has won seven of the 55 duo matches that he has played, corresponding to a win percentage of around 12.72%. In the process, he has bagged 122 kills for a K/D ratio of 2.54.

Advertisement

Gaming With Mask also has 39 solo games to his name and has outshined his opponents in two of them, leading to a win rate of 5.12%. He has notched 97 frags, managing a K/D ratio of 2.62.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Free Fire.

His YouTube channel

The oldest video on Gaming With Mask’s YouTube channel dates back to September 2018. Earlier, he used to create content on Clash of Clans but later switched to Garena Free Fire. Since then, he has posted over 419 videos and has amassed over 34 million views.

As mentioned earlier, Gaming With Mask has a subscriber count of over 482,000. Click here to visit his YouTube channel.

Advertisement

His social media handles

Gaming With Mask is active on Instagram; click here to visit his profile.

He also has a Discord server, which players can join by clicking here.

Also read: Sultan Proslo's (Dyland Pros) Free Fire UID, K/D ratio and stats in February 2021