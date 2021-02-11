Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs Action Bolt: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Ajjubhai, aka Total Gaming, is arguably the most popular Indian Free Fire content creator. He owns Total Gaming Esports and boasts a massive subscriber count of over 20.5 million on YouTube.

Action Bolt is another prominent figure in the Free Fire community and is known for his tremendous skills in the game. He currently has over 560 thousand subscribers on his YouTube channel.

This article compares the two players' stats in Garena Free Fire.

Also Read: Sultan Proslo's (Dyland Pros) Free Fire UID, K/D ratio and stats in February 2021

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID is 451012596.

Lifetime stats

Ajjubhai’s lifetime stats

Advertisement

Ajjubhai has played 10568 squad matches to date and has triumphed in 2588 of them, making his win rate 24.48%. He has bagged 39103 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.90 in this mode.

When it comes to the duo mode, the popular YouTuber has played 1659 games and has secured 306 victories, translating to a win rate of 18.44%. With a K/D ratio of 4.76, he has 6438 frags in these matches.

Ajjubhai has also won 77 of the 898 solo matches that he has played, maintaining a win rate of 8.57%. He has 2267 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.76 in this mode.

Ranked stats

Ajjubhai’s ranked stats

Advertisement

In the ongoing ranked season, Ajjubhai has played 714 squad games and has won on 105 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 14.70%. He has registered 2725 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 4.47.

The content creator has also played 21 ranked duo games and has a single victory to his name, making his win rate 4.76%. In the process, he has killed 39 opponents at a K/D ratio of 1.95.

Ajjubhai has played 10 ranked solo games and has 1 Booyah, translating to a win rate of 10%. He has 19 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.11.

Also Read: How to get stylish Free Fire names like Ankush FF in February 2021

Action Bolt’s Free Fire ID and stats

Action Bolt’s Free Fire ID is 88651465.

Lifetime stats

Action Bolt’s lifetime stats

Advertisement

Action Bolt has played 17730 squad matches and has won on 7939 occasions, translating to a win rate of 44.77%. He has accumulated 56376 kills at a K/D ratio of 5.76 in this mode.

In the duo mode, the content creator has 363 wins in the 1420 games, maintaining a win rate of 25.56%. With 4330 kills to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 4.10 in these matches.

Action Bolt has played 1460 solo games and has secured 253 victories, making his win rate 17.32%. He has racked up 3257 frags at a K/D ratio of 2.70 in this mode.

Ranked stats

Action Bolt’s ranked stats

Action Bolt has played 1708 squad games in the ongoing ranked season and has emerged victorious in 1229 of them, making his win rate 71.95%. He has notched up 6308 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 13.16.

Advertisement

The YouTuber has 5 wins in 28 ranked duo matches, translating to a win rate of 17.85%. He has secured 56 frags at a K/D ratio of 2.43 in this mode.

Action Bolt has also played 367 ranked solo games and has triumphed in 51 of them, maintaining a win rate of 13.89%. He has collected 531 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 1.68.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.

Comparison

Both Ajjubhai and Action Bolt boast impressive stats in Garena Free Fire. In the lifetime squad matches, Action Bolt has the edge over Ajjubhai in terms of both K/D ratio and win rate. When it comes to the solo and duo games, Ajjubhai has a better K/D ratio while Action Bolt has a higher win rate.

In the ongoing ranked season, Action Bolt has better stats than Ajjubhai in the duo and squad matches. Meanwhile, in the solo ranked games, Ajjubhai has a better K/D ratio while Action Bolt has the superior win rate.

Also read: 3 best ways to get Free Fire Diamonds for Free in February 2021