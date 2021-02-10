How to get stylish Free Fire names like Ankush FF in February 2021

Free Fire is among the most famous battle royale titles on the mobile platform. It has over 500 million downloads on the Google Play Store and has several laurels, including Mobile Game of the Year at the Esports Awards 2020.

The massive player base and popularity of the game have contributed to the growth of content creation and streaming. Ankush FF is one of the most prominent figures in the Indian community. He is known for his incredible skills and gameplay, which he uploads on his YouTube channel.

Many users look up to Ankush FF, and some even wish to get a stylish name like him. This article provides a step-by-step guide for players to do so.

Adding an awesome name like Ankush FF Free Fire

Users can find names similar to Ankush FF on websites like Nickfinder, as shown in this picture:

If they desire to create fancy names, they can use websites like lingojam.com, fancytexttool.com, and fancytextguru.com. Gamers can follow these steps to use such websites:

Step 1: They must visit an abovementioned website.

Step 2: Games can enter the desired name in the text field. Several results will appear in a variety of fonts and symbols.

Step 3: Copy the desired result and paste it while changing the name in Free Fire.

How to change name in Garena Free Fire

Users can follow these steps to change their names in Free Fire:

Step 1: Open Free Fire and click the "Profile" icon on the top-left corner.

Step 2: The profile of the users will open up. Next, click the "edit" icon.

Step 3: A dialog box will appear; tap the name change icon beside the existing nickname. Lastly, paste the name in the text field and click the "390 diamonds" option.

Diamonds will be deducted, and the names of the players will be changed.

