Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs OP BNL: Who has better Free Fire stats in February 2021?

Content creation and streaming related to Garena Free Fire is on the rise across the world. They have now become a possible career option for many players. Amitbhai and BNL are among the most popular Free Fire YouTubers from India and Tunisia.

Respectively, they boast massive subscriber counts of over 8.18 million and 5.66 million. This article compares their stats in Free Fire.

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 206746194.

Lifetime stats

Amitbhai has featured in 7800 squad matches to date and has come out on top on 2163 occasions, which comes down to a win percentage of 27.73%. He has notched 20217 frags at a K/D ratio of 3.59.

Coming to the duo mode, he has 726 wins in the 4135 matches for a win rate of 17.55%. With a K/D ratio of 3.17, he has bagged 10823 kills.

The content creator has played 3290 solo games and has bettered his foes in 265 of them, having a win ratio of 8.05%. He has 7313 kills with a K/D ratio of 2.42.

Ranked stats

Amitbhai has played 408 squad games in the current ranked season and has 90 first-place finishes, maintaining a win ratio of 22.05%. In the process, he collected 1052 kills for a K/D ratio of 3.30.

Apart from this, he has secured 24 victories in the 187 duo matches he has played, making his win rate of 12.83%. He killed a total of 509 enemies with a K/D ratio of 3.12.

Desi Gamers has also taken part in 105 solo games and has 7 Booyahs, at a win percentage of 6.66%. He has registered 313 frags, ensuring a K/D ratio of 3.19.

BNL’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 297929835.

Lifetime stats

BNL has contended in 22163 squad matches and has a win tally of 3209, retaining a win percentage of 14.47%. He has accumulated 76231 frags, upholding a K/D ratio of 4.02.

While in the duo mode, he has played 773 games and has remained unbeaten in 84 of them, leading to a win rate of 10.86%. With 1443 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 2.09.

The YouTuber has also appeared in 1242 solo games and has triumphed in 78, corresponding to a win ratio of 6.28%. He has racked 2401 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.06.

Ranked stats

BNL has competed in 3101 squad games in the on-going ranked season and has outshined his opponents in 129 of them, equating to a win ratio of 4.15%. He has garnered 7666 kills, managing a K/D ratio of 2.58.

Lastly, he has participated in 7 solo matches and has killed 15 foes at a K/D ratio of 2.14.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.

Comparison

Both YouTubers have noteworthy stats in Garena Free Fire. However, because they play in different regions, comparing them is difficult. Amitbhai is ahead on both fronts - K/D ratio and win rate in solo and duo modes in lifetime stats. Coming into squad mode, BNL has a more acceptable K/D ratio, while the latter has a better win rate.

It is impossible to compare their ranked stats in solo and duo modes because BNL has appeared in a few solo matches. He is yet to play a duo game. Amitbhai has the upper hand in squad mode.

