Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs. Badge 99: Who has better stats in Free Fire in February 2021?

Over the past few years, content creation and streaming related to Garena Free Fire has grown immensely. It has become a career option for many gamers around the world.

Ajjubhai, aka Total Gaming and Badge 99, are among two of the most popular Indian Free Fire YouTubers. They are known for a wide variety of content that they create related to gaming. At present, they have subscriber counts of over 20.4 million and 4.02 million, respectively.

This article looks compares their stats in Free Fire.

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 451012596.

Lifetime stats

Ajjubhai has featured in 10545 squad matches and has a win tally of 2576, retaining a win percentage of 24.42%. He has accumulated 38976 frags at a K/D ratio of 4.89.

In the duo mode, he has 306 wins in the 1654 games for a win rate of 18.50%. With a K/D ratio of 4.77, he has bagged 6435 kills.

Lastly, the Indian content creator has also played 898 solo games and has 77 first-place finishes, maintaining a win ratio of 8.57%. He has racked 2267 kills with a K/D ratio of 2.76.

Ranked stats

In the current ranked season, Ajjubhai has competed in 690 squad games and has come out on top on 93 occasions, which comes down to a win ratio of 13.47%. In the process, he has bagged 2597 kills for a K/D ratio of 4.35.

Apart from this, he has won 1 of the 19 duo matches he has played, having a win percentage of 5.26%. He has 39 frags at a K/D ratio of 2.17.

Total Gaming has participated in 10 solo games and has a single victory, making his win rate of 10%. He has killed a total of 19 enemies with a K/D ratio of 2.11.

Badge 99’s Free Fire ID and stats.

His Free Fire ID is 317768081.

Lifetime stats

Badge 99 has contented in 8006 squad matches and has remained unbeaten in 1423, translating to a win percentage of 17.77%. He has bagged 21237 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.23.

While in the duo mode, he has 186 wins in the 1987 solo games, equating to a win rate of 9.36%. With 4324 frags, he has a K/D ratio of 2.40.

The YouTuber has played 1143 solo games and has bettered his foes in 2821 of them, corresponding to a win ratio of 7.34%. He has secured 2821 kills for a K/D ratio of 2.66.

Ranked stats

In the current ranked season, Badge 99 has appeared in 311 squad games and has 30 wins to his name, converting to a win ratio of 9.64%. He has cumulated 1302 kills for a K/D ratio of 4.63.

Moreover, he has played 5 duo matches and has notched 17 frags.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.

Conclusion

Both YouTubers have tremendous stats in Garena Free Fire. In the lifetime stats, Ajjubhai is ahead on both fronts - K/D ratio and win rate in all three modes - solo, duo, and squad.

In the current ranked season, it is impossible to compare their ranked stats in the solo and duo modes as Badge 99 has played only a few duo matches and is yet to appear in the solo mode. The squad mode, Ajjubhai, has a finer win rate, while the latter has a greater K/D ratio.

