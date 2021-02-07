Raistar vs Badge 99: Who has better Free Fire stats in February 2021?

Free Fire has garnered a massive player base across the world, contributing to the growth of content creation and streaming related to it. Moreover, they have now become a possible career option for many players.

Raistar and Badge 99 are two of the most popular Free Fire content creators from India. They are known for their stunning skills and currently have massive subscriber counts of over 3.23 million and 4 million, respectively.

This article looks at their stats in Free Fire and compares them.

Raistar’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 12022250.

Lifetime stats

Raistar has competed in 15323 squad matches and has remained unbeaten in 2642, translating to a win percentage of 17.24%. He has bagged 51055 kills, managing a K/D ratio of 4.03.

While in the duo mode, he has 705 wins in the 4464 games, equating to a win ratio of 15.79%. With 14318 frags, he has a K/D ratio of 3.81.

The YouTuber has also played 3518 solo games and has 401 Booyahs, making his win rate of 11.39%. He has registered 10723 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.44.

Ranked stats

Raistar has appeared in 615 squad games in the on-going ranked season and has outshined his enemies in 43 of them, converting to a win ratio of 6.99%. He has 1626 kills to his name for a K/D ratio of 2.84.

Moreover, he has competed in 1 solo match and 5 duo games.

Badge 99’s Free Fire ID and stats.

His Free Fire ID is 317768081.

Lifetime stats

Badge 99 has played a total of 7997 squad matches and has bettered his foes in 1422 of them, which comes down to a win percentage of 17.78%. He has accumulated 21205 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 3.23.

Coming to the duo mode, he has played 1987 games and has come out on top on 186, having a win rate of 9.36%. With a K/D ratio of 2.40, he has bagged 4324 frags.

Lastly, Badge 99 has played 1143 solo matches and has 84 first-place finishes, maintaining a win ratio of 7.34%. He has racked 2821 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.66.

Ranked stats

In the on-going ranked season, Badge 99 has featured in 302 squad games and has a win tally of 29, retaining a win ratio of 9.60%. He has 1270 kills with a K/D ratio of 4.65.

Apart from this, he has played 5 duo matches and has collected 17 frags at a K/D ratio of 3.40.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.

Comparison

Both the YouTubers have incredible stats in Garena Free Fire. Raistar is ahead on both the fronts - K/D ratio and win rate in the solo and duo modes in the lifetime stats. Coming to the squad mode, Badge 99 has a greater win rate, while the former has a superior K/D ratio.

It is impossible to compare their ranked stats in solo, and duo modes as both the YouTubers have taken part in only a few matches. Coming to the squad mode, Badge 99 has the upper hand.

