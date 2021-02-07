Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs Skylord: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Ajjubhai is one of the most prominent Indian Free Fire content creators. He is immensely popular amongst the community and boasts of a massive subscriber count of over 20.3 million. He also owns the famous team - ‘Total Gaming Esports.’

Skylord is another prominent figure and creates videos related to various aspects of the quick-paced battle royale title. He has recently signed with ‘Global eSports’ and has over 887,000 subscribers on his YouTube channel.

This article looks at their stats in Garena Free Fire and compares them.

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 451012596.

Lifetime stats

Ajjubhai has featured in 10518 squad matches to date and has a win tally of 2572, retaining a win percentage of 24.45%. He has accumulated 38889 frags, upholding a K/D ratio of 4.89.

In duo mode, he has 306 wins in the 1653 games, with a win rate of 18.51%, a K/D ratio of 4.77, and has 6431 kills.

The Indian YouTuber has also played 898 solo games and has bettered his foes in 77 of them for a win ratio of 8.57%. He has killed 2267 enemies with a K/D ratio of 2.76.

Ranked stats

In the on-going ranked season, Ajjubhai has competed in 662 squad games and has 89 wins, maintaining a win ratio of 13.44%. He has notched 2510 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.38.

He has played 17 duo matches and has a single victory for a win percentage of 5.88%. In the process, he has bagged 35 frags, ensuring a K/D ratio of 2.18.

Total Gaming has participated in 10 solo games and has 1 Booyah, which comes down to a win rate of 10%. He has 19 kills with a K/D ratio of 2.11.

Skylord’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 77985476.

Lifetime stats

Skylord has contented 11012 squad games and has come out on top on 5168 occasions, translating to a win percentage of 46.93%. He has registered 35844 kills for a K/D ratio of 6.13.

While in the duo mode, he has 166 wins in the 679 duo matches he has played, equating to a win ratio of 24.44%. With 2081 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 4.06.

Lastly, in the solo mode, the content creator has played 622 games and has remained unbeaten in 116, making his win rate of 18.64%. He has racked 2124 frags at a K/D ratio of 4.20.

Ranked stats

Skylord has played 380 squad matches in the on-going ranked season and has 145 first-place finishes, corresponding to a win ratio of 38.15%. He has secured 908 kills with a K/D ratio of 3.86.

He has also played 7 duo games and has outshined his foes in 1 of them, converting to a win percentage of 14.28%. He has 11 kills at a K/D ratio of 1.83.

Skylord has appeared in 19 solo matches and has triumphed in 4, leading to a win rate of 21.05%. He has collected 65 frags, managing a K/D ratio of 4.33.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.

Comparison

Both the YouTubers have stunning stats in Garena Free Fire. Skylord is ahead on both the fronts - K/D ratio and win rate in the solo and squad modes in the lifetime stats. The duo mode, Ajjubhai has a higher K/D ratio; in contrast, Skylord has a superior win rate.

It is impossible to compare their ranked stats in the solo and duo modes as Ajjubhai has played only a few solo games, while Skylord has just 7 duo matches to his name. In the squad mode, Skylord has a greater win rate. Conversely, Ajjubhai has a finer K/D ratio.

