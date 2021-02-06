Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs Nobru: Who has better stats in Free Fire in February 2021?

Ajjubhai, aka Total Gaming, is one of the most popular Indian Free Fire content creators. He also owns the famous team, Total Gaming Esports, and currently has over 20.3 million subscribers on his channel.

Nobru is another prominent figure in the Free Fire community. He has recently formed the organization, Fluxo Esports, alongside Cerol. At present, he boasts a massive subscriber count of over 11.9 million.

This article looks at and compares their in-game stats.

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 451012596.

Lifetime stats

Total Gaming has featured in 10511 squad matches to date and has a win tally of 2571, retaining a win percentage of 24.46%. He has accumulated 38868 frags, upholding a K/D ratio of 4.90.

The streamer has played 1653 duo games and has bettered his foes in 306 of them for a win rate of 18.51%. With a K/D ratio of 4.77, he has secured 6431 kills.

Lastly, the content creator has 898 solo matches to his name and has 77 wins for a win ratio of 8.57%. He has racked up 2267 eliminations at a K/D ratio of 2.76.

Ranked stats

In the current ranked season, Ajjubhai has played 658 squad matches and has triumphed in 88, coming down to a win ratio of 13.37%. He has killed 2490 enemies for a K/D ratio of 4.36.

The YouTuber has won one of the 17 duo games played, maintaining a win percentage of 5.88%. In the process, he has notched up 35 frags at a K/D ratio of 2.18.

The internet star has also played ten solo games and has a single win, making his win rate 10%. He has collected 19 eliminations with a K/D ratio of 2.11.

Nobru’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 228159683.

Lifetime stats

Nobru has competed in 9517 squad matches and has come out on top on 2062 occasions, translating to a win percentage of 21.66%. He has 23727 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.18.

In the duo mode, the YouTuber has secured 382 wins in the 2509 games that he has played, corresponding to a win rate of 15.22%. With 7935 frags, he has a K/D ratio of 3.73.

The Brazilian content creator has participated in 4659 solo matches and has 705 first-place finishes, converting to a win ratio of 15.13%. He has gathered 18703 eliminations for a K/D ratio of 4.73.

Ranked stats

The streamer has appeared in 279 squad games in the ongoing ranked season and has 45 wins, equating to a win ratio of 16.12%. He has accumulated 1109 kills with a K/D ratio of 4.73.

Moreover, the internet star has six wins in the 48 duo matches, at a win percentage of 12.50%. He has bagged 205 frags, managing a K/D ratio of 4.88.

The broadcaster also contented in 54 solo games and has bettered his foes in nine, leading to a win rate of 16.66%. He has registered 243 eliminations, ensuring a K/D ratio of 5.40.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.

Comparison

Both YouTubers have tremendous stats in Garena Free Fire, but as they play in different regions, comparing them is quite tricky. In lifetime stats, Ajjubhai is ahead on both the fronts - K/D ratio and win rate - in the duo and squad modes. On the other hand, Nobru has the edge in the solo mode.

In the ongoing ranked season, Nobru has the upper hand in all three modes - solo, duo, and squad.

