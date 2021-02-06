Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs Rishi Gaming: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Amitbhai, aka Desi Gamers, and Rishi Gaming are two well-known Indian Free Fire content creators. They are popular among the players for their content and have accumulated subscriber counts of 8.11 million and 2.35 million.

This article compares their stats in Free Fire.

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 206746194.

Lifetime stats

Amitbhai has contested in 7752 squad games and has stood victorious in 2151 of them, approximating to a win rate of 27.74%. He has bagged 20052 kills and has maintained a K/D ratio of 3.58.

The YouTuber has taken part in 4112 duo games to date and has triumphed in 721 matches, equating to a win percentage of 17.53%. He has secured 10764 eliminations and has sustained a K/D ratio of 3.17.

The internet star has featured in 3280 solo matches and has remained unbeaten in 264 of them, coming down to a win ratio of 8.04%. He has 7289 frags, holding a K/D ratio of 2.42.

Ranked stats

Desi Gamers has played 368 squad games this season and has bettered his foes in 78 games, managing a win ratio of 21.19%. He is just five kills short of the 900-kill mark with a K/D ratio of 3.08.

The YouTuber has 20 Booyahs in 169 duo games in the ongoing ranked season, having a win rate of 11.83%. He has registered 457 frags at a K/D ratio of 3.07.

The content creator has 100 solo matches to his name and has six wins, at a win percentage of 6%. He has eliminated 294 foes for a K/D ratio of 3.12.

Rishi Gaming’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 557371238.

Lifetime stats

Rishi Gaming has competed in 7079 squad games and has a win tally of 1294, bringing his win rate to 18.27%. He has notched up 15919 kills, having a K/D ratio of 2.75.

He has participated in 2176 duo games and has outplayed his foes on 204 occasions, corresponding to a win percentage of 9.37%. With 4389 frags, the YouTuber has retained a K/D ratio of 2.23.

The internet star has 87 first-place finishes in 1821 solo games, translating to a win ratio of 4.77%. He has racked up 2939 eliminations and has managed a K/D ratio of 1.69.

Ranked stats

The broadcaster has 372 appearances in squad games this season and has clinched 60 matches, approximating to a win rate of 16.12%. He has accumulated 1102 kills and has upheld a K/D ratio of 3.53.

The content creator has also played 55 duo games and has come out on top on two occasions, which equals a win ratio of 3.63%. He has 169 frags at a K/D ratio of 3.18.

Lastly, the streamer has played ten solo games but is yet to win, though he has 20 kills for a K/D ratio of 2

Comparison

In the lifetime solo, duo, and squad matches, Amitbhai has the edge in K/D ratio and win percentage.

In ranked squad games, Rishi Gaming has a higher win rate, while Amitbhai has a better K/D ratio. The latter also has the lead in win rate in the duo matches, while Rishi has a greater K/D ratio. Desi Gamers takes the lead in ranked solo games.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.

